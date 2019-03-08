Watch: Challenge Cup third round - Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
- Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
- Both sides play in the National Conference League Premier Division
- Crusaders were National Conference League Division One champions in 2018
- Mayfield coached by two-time Challenge Cup finalist and former Bradford centre Matt Calland
- Tie taking place at Crusader Park, St Helens
- Winners will enter fourth-round draw streamed live on BBC Sport website on Tuesday
Who's in action in the third-round?
Fresh from promotion to the NCL Premier Division, Thatto Heath are enjoying a decent run in the 2019 competition after failing to progress past the second round in previous five years.
Rochdale Mayfield defeated Cumbrian side Kells and Thornhill Trojans in this year’s competition to reach the third round for the first time since 2017 and have experience in their ranks in former Bradford centre and two-time Challenge Cup finalist Matt Calland, who played in the 1996 and 1997 finals at Wembley.
Elsewhere North West Men's League side Haydock, now the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face a tough tie away to three-time winners Oldham. Whilst there is two all League 1 ties as London Skolars host North Wales Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder travel to West Wales Raiders. See the full list of this weekend's fixtures here.
Both sides will hope to progress to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, where there is the potential of facing Championship opposition including five-time winners Bradford Bulls.
What is the Challenge Cup?
The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.
The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.
The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Catalan Dragons who defeated Warrington Wolves 20–14 to become the first non-British team to win the competition in its 117-year history.
Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.
BBC coverage
The BBC will show games from each round of the Rugby League Challenge Cup live on the BBC Sport website and app in 2019.
One match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website for the first five rounds of the competition.
From the sixth round onwards, coverage switches to BBC One and BBC Two every weekend up to and including the final at Wembley on 24 August.
Our coverage continues today as Thatto Heath host Rochdale Mayfield in an all National Conference League Premier Division tie in the third round of the competition.
Saturday, 9 February
Third round: Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
13:50-16:05, Connected TV and online
