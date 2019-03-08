Watch: Challenge Cup third round - Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield

Fresh from promotion to the NCL Premier Division, Thatto Heath are enjoying a decent run in the 2019 competition after failing to progress past the second round in previous five years.

Rochdale Mayfield defeated Cumbrian side Kells and Thornhill Trojans in this year’s competition to reach the third round for the first time since 2017 and have experience in their ranks in former Bradford centre and two-time Challenge Cup finalist Matt Calland, who played in the 1996 and 1997 finals at Wembley.

Elsewhere North West Men's League side Haydock, now the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, face a tough tie away to three-time winners Oldham. Whilst there is two all League 1 ties as London Skolars host North Wales Crusaders and Newcastle Thunder travel to West Wales Raiders. See the full list of this weekend's fixtures here.

Both sides will hope to progress to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, where there is the potential of facing Championship opposition including five-time winners Bradford Bulls.