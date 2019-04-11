Watch: Challenge Cup fifth round - Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams

Thatto Heath Crusaders, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, play host to two-time winners Dewsbury Rams in the fifth round. The National Conference League Premier Division side caused an upset in the fourth round, edging out League 1’s North Wales Crusaders to reach this stage becoming the first amateur team to do so since 2016.

Championship side Dewsbury, winners in 1912 and 1943, will hope to progress past their amateur opposition to reach the sixth-round for the third time in the last five years.

Elsewhere, League One Doncaster RLFC host Championship Batley Bulldogs and 2003 champions Bradford Bulls host Featherstone Rovers in an all-Championship tie.