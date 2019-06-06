Listen: Friday's Super League

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 5 Live Sports Extra
  2. Hull FC v Salford Red Devils - BBC Radio Manchester
  3. Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants - BBC Radio Leeds
  4. All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Hull FC v Salford (Fri)

    Joe Westerman

    Team news as Hull FC host Salford Red Devils in Friday's Super League fixture at KCOM Stadium (19:45 BST).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Wakefield v Leeds (Fri)

    Brett Ferres scores for Leeds against Wakefield

    Team news as Wakefield Trinity host Leeds Rhinos in Friday's Super League fixture at Belle Vue (19:45 BST).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top