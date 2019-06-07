Listen: Sunday's Super League & Championship commentaries
Summary
- Super league: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - BBC Radio Humberside & BBC Radio Manchester
- Super League: London Broncos v St Helens - BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio London
- Championship: Widnes Vikings v Barrow Raiders - BBC Radio Merseyside
- All games kick-off at 15:00 BST