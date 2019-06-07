Listen: Sunday's Super League & Championship commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Super league: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - BBC Radio Humberside & BBC Radio Manchester
  2. Super League: London Broncos v St Helens - BBC Radio Merseyside & BBC Radio London
  3. Championship: Widnes Vikings v Barrow Raiders - BBC Radio Merseyside
  4. All games kick-off at 15:00 BST