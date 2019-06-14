Listen: Sunday's rugby league

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity - BBC Radio Leeds
  2. Championship: York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets - BBC Radio York
  3. Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Merseyside
  4. League One: Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven - BBC Radio Cumbria
  5. All kick-offs at 15:00 BST