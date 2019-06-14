Listen: Sunday's rugby league
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity from BBC Radio Leeds
York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets from BBC Radio York
Featherstone Roves v Widnes Vikings from BBC Radio Merseyside
Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven RLFC from BBC Radio Cumbria
- Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity - BBC Radio Leeds
- Championship: York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets - BBC Radio York
- Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Merseyside
- League One: Newcastle Thunder v Whitehaven - BBC Radio Cumbria
- All kick-offs at 15:00 BST