Listen: Sunday's Super League & Championship commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Super League: Castleford Tigers v London Broncos (15:30 BST) - BBC Radio London
  2. Championship: Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside
  3. Championship: York City Knights v Dewsbury Rams (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio York
  4. League 1: Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria