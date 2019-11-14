Watch: Papua New Guinea Orchids v England Women

You can watch England Women's match against Papua New Guinea Orchids live on the BBC Red Button as well as the BBC Sport website and app and via Connected TVs - and you can catch up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.
You can watch England Women's match against Papua New Guinea Orchids live on the BBC Red Button as well as the BBC Sport website and app and via Connected TVs - and you can catch up on all of the action on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday, 16 November
04:45-07:10 - BBC Red Button, Sport website, app and connected TV
England Women in Papua New Guinea
England Women have started their tour of Papua New Guinea which sees them play two games against the Orchids.
Craig Richards' side have already faced Papua New Guinea in Goroka last Saturday when they won 24-10 - with Emily Rudge running in four tries for the visitors.
Now they will face the second test in Port Moresby as a precursor to the Great Britain Rugby League Lions' final game, also against Papua New Guinea in the capital.
How to get into rugby league
Rugby league involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer - so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
There is no difference between the women’s and men’s versions, it’s just as energetic and physically demanding, so expect tough training sessions and even tougher matches!
There are currently more than 30 community clubs that have developed female sections and an increasing number of under 16s now taking part.
Find your local club by using the Rugby Football League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England, you can also visit the Women's Rugby League competition site.