Watch: Papua New Guinea Orchids v England Women

England Women have started their tour of Papua New Guinea which sees them play two games against the Orchids.

Craig Richards' side have already faced Papua New Guinea in Goroka last Saturday when they won 24-10 - with Emily Rudge running in four tries for the visitors.

Now they will face the second test in Port Moresby as a precursor to the Great Britain Rugby League Lions' final game, also against Papua New Guinea in the capital.