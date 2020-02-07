Watch: Challenge Cup fourth-round draw

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition\nheld annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It\ninvolves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs. The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the\nSuper League, enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of\nthe prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium. The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Warrington\nWolves who stunned St Helens to win the Challenge Cup for the ninth time. Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history\nof the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.
