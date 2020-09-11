Watch: Challenge Cup sixth round - Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Sosaia Feki, Jake Trueman and Cheyse Blair are in the Castleford squad for the rescheduled cup tie, a second game in four days for both clubs. Andy Last has made eight changes, recalling Hull FC's senior contingent for the game at the TW Stadium. Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Gareth Ellis, and Ratu Naulago add experience to the squad. Connor Wynne, Josh Bowden, Masi Matongo, Charlie Patterson Lund, Cameron Scott, Ben McNamara, Lewis Bienek and Jude Ferreira all drop out. Alex Foster and Junior Moors miss out for Castleford, meanwhile, as does the cup-tied Gareth O'Brien. The match was originally scheduled for 22 August, but was called off after six Hull players tested positive for Covid-19. Both sides were pushed hard in their Thursday night Super League matches, with Cas just losing out to Warrington and Hull holding off Wakefield. Although neither club is out of the play-off race by any means, the Challenge Cup remains an attractive route to success for both, who have been to finals in recent times. Hull were winners back to back in 2016 and 2017, while Castleford - who could give a much-awaited debut to winter import Feki - reached the 2014 final. The Airlie Birds have beaten the Tigers in the cup in three of the last five campaigns, including at this same stage last season.
Team news
What is the Challenge Cup?
The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.
The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.
The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Warrington Wolves who stunned St Helens to win the Challenge Cup for the ninth time.
Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.
How to get into rugby league
Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
Playing rugby league has many benefits, including keeping fit, meeting new people and maybe even progressing to a higher level.
Although rugby league shares similarities with rugby union, it is important to see them as different games, and as such, each has its own unique set of skills. Look at the rules to get a feel for the game.