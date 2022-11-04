Watch: Women's Rugby League World Cup - Papua New Guinea v Brazil

Financial struggles, mental health and battles with body image are all explored in a fascinating new documentary that goes behind the scenes of the England Women's Rugby League team.

Women of Steel takes us into the England women's camp before the 2022 World Cup, as players battle to make selection - they don't receive a salary for rugby and so instead are playing for the pride of representing their country.

The film gives an intimate insight into the sacrifices that have to be made - the hours in the gym, balancing childcare and work, alongside battles with personal demons.

Watch Women of Steel on BBC iPlayer.