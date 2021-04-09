Watch: Challenge Cup third round - St Helens v Leeds Rhinos & Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Video content Video caption: Challenge Cup final highlights: Late Luke Gale drop goal helps Leeds beat Salford Challenge Cup final highlights: Late Luke Gale drop goal helps Leeds beat Salford

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.

The ongoing implications of the Coronavirus pandemic have forced changes to the structure of the 2021 Challenge Cup because amateur clubs were not able to enter the tournament for the early rounds.

Instead, the 13 English clubs from the Championship - including Bradford, Featherstone and Widnes - were joined by West Wales and two other clubs from League One.

The 12 Super League clubs will join the competition at the third-round stage in April, which will be followed by quarter-finals in May, the semi-finals on 5 June, and the final at Wembley on Saturday, 17 July.

The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Leeds Rhinos, who edged Salford Red Devils 17-16 thanks to a late Luke Gale drop-goal to win the competition for the fourteenth time.

Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.