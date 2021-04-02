Listen: Saturday's Super League & Championship commentaries
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Hull FC from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Hull FC from BBC Radio Humberside
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio York City Knights v Toulouse from BBC Radio York
Play audio Dewsbury v Whitehaven from BBC Radio Cumbria
Huddersfield v Catalans (Sat)
Team news as Huddersfield meet Catalans in the second of Saturday's two Super League games at the TW Stadium (14:30 BST).Read more
Salford v Hull FC (Sat)
Team news as Salford meet Hull FC in the first of Saturday's two Super League fixtures at Totally Wicked Stadium (12:15 BST).Read more