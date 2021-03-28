Watch: Challenge Cup Third Round Draw

Video content Video caption: Challenge Cup final highlights: Late Luke Gale drop goal helps Leeds beat Salford Challenge Cup final highlights: Late Luke Gale drop goal helps Leeds beat Salford

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.

The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, usually enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic amateur teams were unable to enter this year's competition leading to a restructure where Super League sides will enter this year's competition at the third round stage.

The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Leeds Rhinos who narrowly beat Salford at Wembley to win their first Challenge Cup in five years.

Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.