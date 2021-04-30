Listen: Sunday's rugby league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Whitehaven v Bradford Bulls from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Widnes Vikings v Swinton Lions from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Dewsbury Rams v York City Knights from BBC Radio York
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Huddersfield v Leeds (Sun)
Team news as Huddersfield Giants host Leeds Rhinos in Sunday's Super League fixture at the John Smith's Stadium (15:00 BST).Read more