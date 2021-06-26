Listen: Salford v Leeds before Championship & League 1 commentaries
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio Whitehaven v York City Knights from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Whitehaven v York City Knights from BBC Radio York
Play audio Barrow Raiders v Workington Town from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders from BBC Radio Manchester
Salford v Leeds (Sun)
Team news as Salford Red Devils host Leeds Rhinos in Sunday's Super League fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium (13:00 BST).Read more