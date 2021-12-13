Watch: Challenge Cup first-round draw

Video content Video caption: Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 12-26 St Helens Challenge Cup final: Castleford Tigers 12-26 St Helens

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.

The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, usually enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.

The current holders of the Challenge Cup are St Helens who beat Castleford to record their first Wembley victory since 2008.