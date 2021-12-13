Challenge Cup Draw balls

Watch: Challenge Cup first-round draw

  1. How can I watch the Challenge Cup first round draw?

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    The draw for the first round of the Challenge Cup takes place on Tuesday 14th December 2021 from 17:30 GMT. You can watch all of the draw live across the BBC.

    Challenge Cup - First round draw, 17:30-18:00 GMT - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport Website & App

  2. What is the Challenge Cup?

    The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.

    The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, usually enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.

    The current holders of the Challenge Cup are St Helens who beat Castleford to record their first Wembley victory since 2008.

  3. Get involved in rugby league

    Fancy giving rugby league a go yourself?

    There are so many different versions of the sport, so there is something to suit everyone, regardless of your age, gender or ability.

    Visit our Get Inspired Activity Guide to find out how you can get started and our Activity Finder to get into rugby league near you.

    Find your local club by using the RFL's club finder.

