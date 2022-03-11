Watch: Women's Challenge Cup - Barrow Raiders v St Helens

The Women's Challenge Cup is a rugby league knockout competition organised by the Rugby Football League.

The 2022 tournament is the 10th staging of the competition, and will follow a new format for the first time.

Sixteen teams will be involved and they were drawn into four groups of four in December. Each side will play three games in the group, with the top-placed side earning a home quarter-final. A draw will then be done to decide which second-placed side they will face.

The group stage takes place until 3 April, with the quarter-finals on 9/10 April, semi-finals on 23/24 April before the final at Elland Road on 7 May.

What are the groups?

Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, British Army

Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC

Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Moor

Group D: Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, Oulton Raidettes