Relive wins for England men and women in Warrington double-header

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

Well that's us just about done today.

It started with a crushing win for England women who beat France 36-10.

And then England men got revenge on the Combined Nations All Stars with an 18-4 victory.

The World Cup prep, for both sides, is going smoothly so far.

By the way, you can keep up with all things Rugby League by following our page right here.

In the meantime, take care!