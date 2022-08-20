Listen: Sunday's Championship commentaries
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All the matches start at 15:00 BST
Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers - BBC Radio Cumbria
Bradford Bulls v Whitehaven - BBC Radio Cumbria
Leigh Centurions v York City Knights - BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio York
Widnes Vikings v Sheffield Eagles - BBC Radio Merseyside