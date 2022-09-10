Listen: Betfred Championship, League One & Women's Super League

Tom Nisbet of Leigh Centurions

Betfred Championship, League One & Women's Super League

    Women's Super League

    Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers (12:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria

    Betdred League 1

    Rochdale Hornets v Oldham (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester

    Betfred Championship

    Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Merseyside

    Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers - BBC Radio Leeds

    Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs - BBC Radio Manchester

    York City Knights v Workington Town - BBC Radio York

