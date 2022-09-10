Listen: Betfred Championship, League One & Women's Super League
All times stated are UK
All matches start at 15:00 BST unless stated
Women's Super League
Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers (12:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria
Betdred League 1
Rochdale Hornets v Oldham (13:00 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
Betfred Championship
Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings - BBC Radio Merseyside
Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers - BBC Radio Leeds
Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs - BBC Radio Manchester
York City Knights v Workington Town - BBC Radio York