Listen: Super League and Championship Rugby
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Whitehaven v Newcastle Thunder from BBC Radio Cumbria
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Commentaries available
All times in BST
Betfred Super league
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (13:00) - BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester
Betfred Championship
Whitehaven v Newcastle Thunder (15:00) - BBC Radio Cumbria