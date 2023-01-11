Watch: Rugby League Challenge Cup first-round draws

The Challenge Cup draws take place 12th
January 2023 at 18:00 – 18:30 GMT on Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Women’s
The women’s Challenge Cup features 12
teams from the Women’s Super League plus four Championship sides. Those 16
teams will be drawn into four groups of four with matches beginning on 23
April.
Teams: Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Cardiff Demons, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Oulton Raidettes, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Valkyrie.
Men’s
36 teams from the community game will
enter the Men’s competition at Round One (11/12 February). The teams competing
in the 18 Round One ties will then go forward into the Round Two draw,
alongside 10 teams from Betfred League One and 10 more from the Impact
Performance National Conference League Premier Division.
Teams: Impact Performance NCL - Featherstone Lions, Heworth, Hull Dockers, Ince Rose Bridge, Milford, Myton Warriors, Oulton Raiders, Saddleworth Rangers, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thornhill Trojans, West Bowling, Wigan St Patricks;
British Army, Great Britain Police, RAF, Royal Navy;
Ashton Bears, Bedford Tigers, Brentwood Eels, Distington, Doncaster Toll Bar, Dublin City Exiles, Edinburgh Eagles, Fryston Warriors, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Jarrow Vikings, London Chargers, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Rhondda Outlaws, Waterhead, Westgate Common, Wests Warriors.
What happened in the 2022 Challenge Cup?
St
Helens retained their Challenge Cup crown in 2022 securing a 10-6 victory
against Leeds Rhinos in the women's competition. Wigan Warriors won the 2022 men's Challenge Cup defeating Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
How to get into rugby league
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Rugby league is a great sport to build
up strength, stamina and fitness as well as making friends and socialising.
There are many different versions of the game to suit everyone. There is physical
disability rugby league for players with a physical disability. In addition wheelchair
rugby league allows players of both genders to play together.
Although rugby league share similarities with rugby union they are different games each with its own unique set of skills. For more information on how to start playing rugby league visit RFL, Scotland Rugby League, Wales Rugby League & Rugby League Ireland.