Watch: Challenge Cup - Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield

Watch as the second half of the Challenge Cup first round fixture between Edinburgh Eagles and Saddleworth Rangers restarts without a referee.
Everything you need to know
Wigan Warriors are the reigning Challenge Cup champions after beating Castleford 26-12 to secure a record-extending 20th title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Super League sides will not enter the competition until the sixth round.
The second round sees the ten League One teams enter the competition, plus ten from the Premier Division of the National Conference League. The final will taking place at Wembley on 12 August.
National Conference League side Rochdale Mayfield make the long journey south to face semi-pro side Cornwall at Penryn RFC's Memorial Ground.
Recently-formed Cornwall will make their debut in the Challenge Cup this year after deciding to opt out of the competition in 2022. The club finished second from bottom in their first ever season and are looking to register their first win of the 2023 season in Saturday's fixture.
The visitors, Rochdale Mayfield, will hope to seal passage to the third round for the second time in three seasons, after being given a bye to the second round as one of the elite community teams in the National Conference League.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Don't miss the drama!
How can I watch?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. You can also catch up with the action for up to 30 days.
Sunday, 25 February
Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield – 12:50-14:50
