Watch: Challenge Cup - Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Wigan Warriors are the reigning Challenge Cup champions after beating Castleford 26-12 to secure a record-extending 20th title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Super League sides will not enter the competition until the sixth round.

The third round sees all Championship teams (except Toulouse Olympique) enter the competition, with the final taking place at Wembley on 12 August.

Today’s live game sees League 1 side North Wales Crusaders travel to National Conference Premier community club Thatto Heath.

The Welsh club have qualified for the League One play-offs in each of the last two seasons but are still seeking their first league victory of the season. They delivered a heavy win over the Royal Navy in Round Two to reach this stage.

Community side Thatto Heath have history against the Crusaders having stunned the Welsh club 16-14 when they last met in the competition in 2019 in the fourth round.