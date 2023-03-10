Watch: Challenge Cup - Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Wigan Warriors are the reigning Challenge Cup champions after beating Castleford 26-12 to secure a record-extending 20th title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Super League sides will not enter the competition until the sixth round.
The third round sees all Championship teams (except Toulouse Olympique) enter the competition, with the final taking place at Wembley on 12 August.
Today’s live game sees League 1 side North Wales Crusaders travel to National Conference Premier community club Thatto Heath.
The Welsh club have qualified for the League One play-offs in each of the last two seasons but are still seeking their first league victory of the season. They delivered a heavy win over the Royal Navy in Round Two to reach this stage.
Community side Thatto Heath have history against the Crusaders having stunned the Welsh club 16-14 when they last met in the competition in 2019 in the fourth round.
Coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. You can also catch up with the action for up to 30 days.
Sunday, 12 March
North Wales Crusaders v Thatto Heath – 12:20-14:30 - BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website and app.
How to get into Rugby League
BBC Sport
Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.
Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.
Whether you have played in the past or just have a keen interest in developing talent, coaching opportunities are available through the national rugby associations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
How can I watch?
