Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland

England up to second in the Six Nations table after an eight-try (and one conversion) show in Darlington. Ruth Laybourn grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick as the world champions brushed aside a spirited but out-gunned Scotland side.
Join us tomorrow for just a little more power in the collisions as the men get down to business. See you then.
Full-time
England 42-13 Scotland
Try
England 42-13 Scotland (Laybourn)
In answer to my first question in the previous entry, yes they most assuredly can.
It's Ruth Laybourn once more, the Darlington winger showing good pace to escape the initial defender before demonstrating great power to blast through the final blue shirt.
And the answer to the second question? No, no they most certainly can't. Although to be fair to Amber Reed it was right on the touchline.
Post update
England 37-13 Scotland
Deep into the game now, can England add an eighth try? And a second conversion?
Worth pointing out that, although they have been well beaten, Scotland have managed two points more in this game than they had managed in the entire tournament leading into it.
Post update
England 37-13 Scotland
England on the attack one more, but a knock-on halts the hosts as Lydia Thompson powered into the Scotland 22.
Post update
England 37-13 Scotland
Replacements aplenty for both sides as the game approaches the last 10 minutes.
Will England run riot, or can Scotland rally to at least put a gloss on the score?
Try
England 37-13 Scotland (Thompson, con Reed)
Glorious solo score from Lydia Thompson, an absolute gem, and I'll put good money on the conversion going over this time too...
There was some lovely passing before the ball reached Thompson, but from then on it was all about the Worcester flyer as she stepped inside her opposite number, out-paced the full-back, and then fixed the covering blind-side winger with a little stutter step before hitting the jets and scorching over under the posts.
Amber Reed, the replacement kicker who missed with her first attempt after Ruth Laybourn's second try, breathes a sigh of relief and knocks over the simple kick for the extras.
Try
England 30-13 Scotland (Laybourn)
No, I suspect Scotland cannot...
Another lovely score for England, with captain Katy Mclean making a sniping break through midfield before being hauled down just short.
England keep their composure, recycle and Ruth Laybourn picks a pass off her toes and goes over for her second of the night.
Surprisingly the conversion is... missed. OK, not a surprise.
Try
England 25-13 Scotland (Sinclair, con Martin)
The Scots are over the line for their first try against England in four years!
Eilidh Sinclair, called into the starting XV for this match, swoops on a spilled England pass and races over by the sticks.
Lisa Martin converts and all of a sudden the lead is down to just eight points. Scotland couldn't, could they?
Try
England 25-6 Scotland (Pocock)
That's a walk-in for Fiona Pocock.
After so long out with injury the full-back goes over from all of a yard after some fine approach work by her team-mates. Replacement hooker Amy Cokayne came close and her run sucked in the Scottish defence.
Post update
England 20-6 Scotland
Big carry by sizeable Scotland loose-head Lisa Robertson and she gives the visitors some good go-forwards in the midfield, but a Scotland error presents the ball to England and the hosts go searching for a fifth try.
Post update
England 20-6 Scotland
We're back under way in the misty north east, and England blind-side Alex Matthews immediately puts in a big hit on opposite number Karen Dunbar. Oohs and aahs from the crowd.
Half-time
England 20-6 Scotland
Scotland have not been bad by any means, but despite their best efforts they just cannot cope with England's pace, power and skill.
The hosts have looked, in glimpses, like the world champions they are, but too many errors mean they are still, not quite, out of sight.
Post update
England 20-6 Scotland (Clark, missed con Mclean)
Loose-head prop Rochelle Clark finishes off a superb line-out drive by England - that's the fourth try for the hosts.
It's her 21st try on the occasion of her 99th cap, and it's a good thing the hosts are crossing the whitewash in regular fashion because Katy Mclean just cannot hit the target with the boot.
Post update
England 15-6 Scotland (Lucas, missed con Mclean)
Justine Lucas scores England's third try as the hosts finally cut out the errors.
Katy Mclean is well off target with the conversion attempt though - disappointing for the captain.
Post update
England 10-6 Scotland
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Lovely play from Katy Mclean, the England captain's delayed pass sending flanker Hannah Fields striding through a gap in midfield, but the hosts' attack comes to a halt in the Scotland 22 as they again fall foul of the referee.
Post update
England 10-6 Scotland (Deans)
England being warned about not rolling away correctly at the ruck - "that's the third time" warns the referee.
Post update
England 10-6 Scotland (Deans)
England's error-strewn Six Nations is continuing in the same vein as before, and Scotland are back to within four points as Nuala Deans lands her second penalty.
The visitors have not threatened the hosts' line but this game is well within reach.
Post update
England 10-3 Scotland
Bit of a lull in Darlington after a turbo-charged start to the game. But Scotland drive from a line-out and an England infringement sees them tap and go.
They race into England's half but a knock-on from Sarah Law halts their progress. Frustrating for the visitors.
Try
England 10-3 Scotland (try Taylor, missed con Mclean)
The points are coming in a rush in Darlington.
Same corner, same result. Fly-half Katy Mclean draws on the defence before putting Tamara Taylor though a hole, and the rangy lock strides over out wide.
Penalty
England 5-3 Scotland (Deans)
England infringe, Nuala Deans lands the penalty and the lead is down to just two.
Try
England 5-0 Scotland (Laybourn, missed con Mclean)
Well, that looked simple.
England win good ball off the top at the back of a line-out, crisp passing sees blind-side wing Lydia Thompson pop up in the full-back channel and she draws the cover before giving Ruth Laybourn the chance to show her pace on the outside.
Katy Mclean cannot convert from out wide.
Post update
England 0-0 Scotland
England captain Katy Mclean gets us underway in a misty Darlington.
Post update
England v Scotland 1935 GMT
Murrayfield Wanderers wing Eilidh Sinclair steps up from the bench into the starting XV for the Scots, while Richmond's Deborah McCormack comes in at lock.
After losing 42-0 (against France), 39-3 (against Wales) and 31-8 (against Italy), damage limitation is surely high on the agenda for the visitors tonight.
Post update
England v Scotland 1935 GMT
England full-back Fiona Pocock is back for the first time since 2013, while last summer's World Cup winner Lydia Thompson has not played for England since August 2014.
The pair are two of five changes made by acting England Women's head coach Nicola Ponsford.
Justine Lucas, Rowena Burnfield and Hannah Field replace Laura Keates, Abigail Scott and Hannah Gallagher.
Captain Katy Mclean is one of three players from hosts Darlington Mowden Park in the XV, with three more on the bench.
Team news
England: Fiona Pocock (Richmond); Ruth Laybourn (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Abigail Brown (Bristol), Ceri Large (Worcester), Lydia Thompson (Worcester); Katy Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Bianca Blackburn (Worcester); Rochelle Clark (Worcester), Victoria Fleetwood (Saracens), Justine Lucas (Lichfield), Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Rowena Burnfield (Richmond), Alexandra Matthews (Richmond), Hannah Field (Richmond), Harriet Millar-Mills (Waterloo).
Replacements: Amy Cokayne (Lichfield), Victoria Cornborough (Richmond), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Abbie Scott (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Hannah Gallagher (Saracens), Fiona Davidson (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Amber Reed (Bristol), Lauren Cattell (Saracens)
Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Melrose); Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers), Hannah Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Nuala Deans (Wasps), Abi Evans (Northumbria University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lisa Robertson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lana Skeldon (Melrose), Tracy Balmer (Worcester), Deborah McCormack (Richmond), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Rachael Cook (Murrayfield Wanderers), Karen Dunbar (RHC Cougars), Jade Konkel (Hillhead Jordanhill).
As you can see from the table at the bottom, England go into the game with only one win from three, with injuries and sevens commitments having weakened their squad.
Scotland, meanwhile, are rock bottom with three straight defeats.
Post update
England v Scotland 1935 GMT
So then, a big weekend of rugby kicks off in the north east of England as the hosts, looking little like the world champions they became last summer, welcome struggling Scotland to Darlington Mowden Park's Northern Echo Arena.
Tomorrow we've got Wales v Ireland in the men's version topping the bill, with the Irish looking to maintain their Grand Slam bid, followed by the distaff England v Scotland game.
