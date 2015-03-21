Six Nations title race as it happened

That was Ireland's 13th outright title, including wins in the old Home and Five Nations. That puts them one behind Scotland. Three of Ireland's titles have come in the Six Nations era. By the way, Scotland have now been wooden spoonists 33 times in all, only three behind Ireland. And on that bombshell, it's time to say goodnight and it's been lovely having you all. Goodnight.
Marek: Enough of all this free flowing rugby - lets get back to the days of the 3-0 slugfest.
Dr Tom Crick: Well played Ireland. Fantastic final day of the Six Nations... Can England and Wales maintain this form into the Rugby World Cup?
Steve Mitchell: Ford cost England more points than Haskell if you are looking for blame... also look at Lancaster's tactics!
"Congratulations Ireland, well deserved. It was in England's grasps on a number of occasions. England kind of buckled under pressure. At some point this side will get over the line, it could possibly be in the World Cup."
Ireland captain Paul O'Connell: "I never would have predicted such a game at Twickenham. Fair play to England and fair play to France. I've never received a trophy in such a bizarre situation. It's strange. In some ways it's better than last year."
When asked if this will be his last Six Nations: "I don't want it to be."
England head coach Stuart Lancaster on BBC One: "I'm gutted really. It was one of the most courageous performances I've seen from a team. It was an unbelievable game of rugby.
"The first two France tries hurt us. But to come back like we did - it will go down as one of the great games of rugby. Credit to Ireland, they beat us away from home, so congratulations to Joe Schmidt and his team."
Coverage on BBC One has come to a close but the women's international between England and France starts in 10 minutes and can be viewed on the Red Button. And remember, there's also a Six Nations documentary on Sunday at 1900 GMT on BBC Two - Six Nations Greatest Moments.
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt on BBC One: "It was tumultuous. Exhausting. I'm delighted on behalf of the team. I spare a thought for England, they were superb today and probably deserved a share of the spoils. I'm looking forward to being quite relaxed now. Hopefully we can keep going forward.
"Days like today build coronaries for coaches. But it also builds character. We're delighted and relieved."
"England should feel disappointed for 24 hours - then I'd sit them down and say 'wow, that was amazing'.
"I didn't think I could see this England team play like this, they were fantastic."
Paul O'Connell hoists aloft the Six Nations trophy for the second year in a row - will it be his last Six Nations? No clues yet, but it would no real surprise if he bowed out after the World Cup later this year. Especially if Ireland win it...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Emma McNicholas: CHAMPIONS YES IRELAND!!!
John McEnerney: Full credit to all sides today except Italy. Great games, pure entertainment! Come on Ireland!
James Rowe: I CANNOT believe it! Gutted for England!
Marc Gilfoyle: Great effort by England. Use this as the fire this summer. Great tournament.
England 55-35 France
England scrum-half Ben Youngs on BBC One: "I don't really know what to say. I'm devastated.
"First of all congratulations to Ireland. From our point of view, we're devastated. We gave it a crack, but you can't let them get back in the game."
England 55-35 France
That was England's highest ever score against France, and France's total was only the second time in the Six Nations a team has scored 30 points or more and lost. Great scenes at Murrayfield as Ireland's players take to the field to a rapturous reception from those Irish fans that stayed to watch on the big screen.
Here's some food for thought - if Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg had touched that try down, as he should have, at the fag end of the game at Murrayfield, it would have been England's title...
Felicity Baines: I've never been so stressed in all my life...
Rhys Oates: What a great Six Nations this has been.
Alex Howells: This is mental and gripping in equal measure!
Eddie Butler
BBC Sport rugby union commentator
"An extraordinary game here. The title, after a colossal game between and England and France, is going to Ireland. But what a game it has been."
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"England will feel desolate. There is very little to choose between the top three teams on any given day."
England 55-35 France
What a game of rugby, what a day of rugby, it's been truly astonishing to be honest. Ireland win successive titles outright for the first time since 1949, England finish second, beating Wales on points difference by four. Well done Ireland, they were magnificent today. I'd love to be a fly on the wall wherever Paul O'Connell and his boys are at the moment...
BBCCopyright: BBC
England 55-35 France
... that's that - IRELAND HAVE WON THE SIX NATIONS TITLE
England 55-35 France
England secure ball, Robshaw calls in the backs... England keep coming, but it's gone to ground... into overtime... penalty to France, it's Ireland's title... France are running it from under their own posts!
England 55-35 France
Brian Moore names Ben Youngs his man of the match, and why not indeed, the England scrum-half scored two tries and was the livest wire amongst a whole jumble of very live wires today. England penalty, Ford finds the corner, England line-out six metres out...
England 55-35 France
... England secure ball and roll a maul. Ball goes right, Brown forced to take a ball above his head... England go right again, Brookes is brought to a shuddering halt... England come back left, Cipirani is hauled into touch... quick line-out, no idea why, French fumble, but they secure the put-in... it doesn't get any better than this...
England 55-35 France
One more converted try for England would clinch the title, but here comes Kockott with a dart... penalty to England, players off their feet, this is tremendously stirring stuff. Ford kicks to the French 10m line, England line-out...
Howard Horner: Is there a better official in world sport than Nigel Owens? Helps run the game superbly, doesn't allow anyone to question him.
Michael Devlin: I'm an Irishman sitting in Cleveland, Ohio, unable to watch this. Am I missing the greatest game ever?
Michael Bairstow: That is why Youngs should never play for England. What he does in the loose does not make up for bad lineout throwing.
England 55-35 France (Nowell, con. Ford)
England have space out right, Joseph probably should have shifted it but got white-line fever instead. England, by the way, have matched their highest points total against France, set in 2001. Nowell is in for another try... great line by Ford, little delay, great finish by the Exeter man. Ford kicks the conversion, England lead by 20, need to win by 26...
Tremendous, my moment of the day - England captain Robshaw contests Nigel Owens's decision and gets an exasperated "CHRISTOPHER!" for his efforts. Thus scolded, Robshaw scurries off to the naughty step. Time running out for England, they lead by 13 and need to win by 26...
England 48-35 France
England lose a line-out and France are able to get their mitts on the ball. Kockott with the box kick, Nowell underneath it. For those without a television or radio, I should stress that I have not gone rogue, all this stuff I'm writing is actually happening... England go left, Burrell with some sleight of hand back inside... Joseph gets hit big, coughs it up, French scrum...
Jerome Walcott: Has anyone noticed how ridiculous this scoreline is?
Scott Sellers: What a game of rugby this is. What a day of rugby this has been! Should force teams to win by set margins every game!
Mike Martin: Hands up everyone who thought 'well, the England game's BOUND to be rubbish after the Ireland and Wales matches'.
"I want to retract what I said two minutes earlier. Matt Dawson has just smacked me round the head."
England 48-35 France
Plisson missed the conversion, if indeed he is still on the pitch. Yep, it was he. England lead by 13 and they need to win by 26 to claim the title...
Try
England 48-35 France (Kayser)
Some doubt as to whether Vunipola had full control of the ball there, but never mind. France coming now and it's a try... that's try number 11, and it was replacement hooker Kayser who did the damage. Haskell is back in from the cold, and England will need him for this last 10 minutes... scratch that, he's been replaced by Wood, Parling replaced by Easter...
Watson has left the stage, Brown is moved to the wing, Cipriani is playing I'm not sure where. I'll get back to you. England attacking, inches short from the French try-line... Youngs tries to climb over French defenders but it's Vunipola who scores... Ford kicks the extras, England lead by 18, need to win by 26 to deny Ireland the title... you have to say this is magnificent...
Sam Jackson: Vintage James Haskell there. A throwback to the bad old days. Silly.
Ian: Lack of discipline stupid by Haskell. Left ref no choice. Again TMO ensured right decision.
Mark Cooling: Nice one Haskell, sheer stupidity might cost the title...
Thomas Castaignede
Former France international on BBC One
"I don't know if we are going to win, but that was the best try. There's great work from the centre Maxime Mermoz to set it up. What a game. Unbelievable."
France coming from deep and it's Mermoz who creates the space down the left... here's Nakaitaci again, cutting back, shrugging off a couple of tackles and Debaty finishes off the move... that was some shift from the 20 stone Clermont prop, right on the winger's shoulder at just the right time. England lead by 11, they need to win by 26...
England 41-25 France
France win a line-out and Plisson kicks high from his 22. Offside, Brown taps and goes, here comes Vunipola, like a bat re-entering hell, albeit a very large one, but Brown eventually kicks dead...
England 41-25 France
French have lost yet another line-out and Ford kicks in behind. Robshaw has taken a knock, looks like his leg has buckled underneath him. The England skipper is OK.
England 41-25 France (Haskell)
Brown kicks and Spedding lets it bounce and it rolls into touch in the French 22. Line-out goes loose, Plisson is unable to clear up and here goes Brown down the right wing. Scrum to France, accidental offside. Oh dear, Haskell is in trouble, he tripped Plisson with his leg, he'll be in the bin here... dopey, that could be the title lost for England...
Post update
Former England hooker on BBC One
"That was tremendous work by Jack Nowell. He had a lot to do when the ball came to him.
"Whatever happens, wherever the title goes, the Six Nations shows that the margin between the teams behind the All Blacks and South Africa is wafer thin."
Try
England 39-25 France (Nowell, con. Ford)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England attack now, Ford with the miss pass, Burrell hauled down. Penalty England, England advantage, Nowell is over in the left-hand corner... nice footwork and awareness by the Exeter winger, good vision from Ford to see the space. Ford makes the extras, England lead by 16 and need to win by 26...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
England 34-25 France (Kockott)
Maestri out of the back of the hand and here comes Huget... England burgle the French wing but France have won a penalty for hands in the ruck. It's harem out there and also a little bit scarem, Kockout reduces England's lead to nine points, in off the post, the hosts need to win by 26...
England 34-22 France
Tillous-Borde is replaced by Kockott behind the scrum. Ford is charged down by Spedding and it's really opening up out there, skirmishes popping up all over the pitch. French win a penalty and Plisson pings the ball into the England 22...
Gareth S: England still dangerous as long as time remains on that clock! Such a good side at times!!
Mark Elliott: So now England Rugby fans know what it must be like to support Manchester City!!!
Steve Jones: Ben Youngs in the form of his life.
Sam Wylie: Watching the Six Nations with one Irish fan, one Scots fan and six English fans. Only one thing is guaranteed: We won't all be happy by the end!
England 34-22 France
Spedding bounces off a couple of tacklers, including Billy Vunipola, before Robshaw hacks through, only to be called back for a scrum. Cole down, looks like a spot of cramp.
Post update
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"Both sets of players look out on their feet to me. The pace of the game has dropped and holes are opening up. Some of the France defenders there looked like they were running through treacle!
"It means that any half-break is quickly converted into a seven points."
Eddie Butler
BBC Sport rugby union commentator
"An extraordinary game on an extraordinary day."
Try
England 34-22 France (Ford, con. Ford)
APCopyright: AP
Youngs clean through the French defend, passes inside to Ford, who touches down under the posts... great vision from England's spring-heeled scrum-half Youngs, and it was finished well. Ford with the conversion, England lead by 12 and they need to win by 26...
England 27-22 France
Ireland can breathe easier now, France have at least proved in the first five minutes of the second half that they aren't going to do an Italy or Scotland and roll over. Brown offloads to Nowell who does well to stay in play. Robshaw goes on a charge, Hartley finds Watson on the right, France turn it over and clear...
David Hassell: Methinks the Irish could now start getting prepared for celebration.
Tom Oakes: Ford needs to stop kicking. Bring Cipriani on.
Kai Tham: That what happens when you kick the ball away, England. We are so much better when we have the ball. Surely change tactics.
England 27-22 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"England have been told not to compete for the ball at the breakdown. They have been holding back from rucks and relying on their defence in hope of cutting out the penalties.
"But you can't allow for bits of skill like that offload from Guilhem Guirado."
"What a lovely piece of dexterity out of the back of the hand by Guirado.
"If Stuart Lancaster is making notes, which he is, he should note that it all came from a poorly executed kick."
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
Try
England 27-22 France (Mermoz, con. Plisson)
Maestri goes on a charge, and Spedding makes a half-break. Dusautoir finds a hole and goes through it, desperate tackling by England, the Twickenham crowd hushed for the moment. Great offload from Guirado, Mermoz in under the posts... splendid hands from the French hooker there, out of the back of the hand. Plisson kicks the conversion, England lead by five and they need to lead by 26...
England 27-15 France
Ford gets us under way, before kicking directly into touch a couple of phases later, France line-out...
Thomas Castaignede
Former France international on BBC One
"I'm scared. The England team is confident.
"When the opposition is confident, you are 'thinking what is going to happen?' That is a problem."
England 27-15 France
Players are back out, we have portentous music, we will have some play in a minute...
Ade Williams: Please can we all stop moaning about the TMO? Today has shown that it is needed more than ever!
David Stubbs: On a plane about to take off. What cruel timing.
Ash Brewer: Would love to see Nigel Owens referee a football match. Football really could learn a lot.
England 27-15 France
I believe we have the results in from the vote and 84% of you think Ireland will win the title, 16% of you England. England, remember, must win by 26.
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"England may have thought this points haul would be enough, but they will be disappointed.
"Let's be fair to France, they have made the most of England's mistakes.
"England have done so much better with the ball in hand. They need to cut out this ineffectual kicking."
EPACopyright: EPA
Richard Bellars: Bonkers first half of rugby! Brilliantly nail-biting and entertaining rollercoaster. What next?
Matthew Brown: Cracking end to the half by England. Let's get an early try in the second half and we're on.
Kritt Normsaskul: Unless going for touch, England must stop these aimless kicking downfield!
Narns in Edinburgh: As more of a football fan than rugby, I absolutely loved that just after the try. A gentlemanly chat with Mike Brown calling the ref 'sir'. No surrounding the referee here or players acting like children. Would love to see that come into football, but it will never happen.
BBCCopyright: BBC
As great as the rugby has been today - and it certainly has - it's also a great example of why teams don't play fast and loose like this all the time. You take too many chances, you can get taken apart.
Phil Keith: It'll be a big team talk at half-time now. Come on you Whites.
Carl Jones: This rugby today has been fantastic! It's like watching a sevens tournament!
Paul Smith: The play has been too broken up by both the referee and the TMO and it's not necessarily to England's advantage.
Sir Clive Woodward
Former England coach on BBC One
"It's on for England. The dressing room will be very positive now. They just need to keep hold of the ball and France are about to unravel."
England 27-15 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on 5 live
"It is just complete chaos out there. England had complete control in the first 10 minutes, but I think they got carried away with the early try and the enthusiasm of the crowd. France profited on them overplaying.
"The energy expended in the first half will come back to haunt both teams in the second half. The benches will be very important. Both teams will need fresh legs."
Post update
If you want a half-time recap, try-wise, you can click on the highlights tab at the top of this page. Or, you can get angry about things that aren't actually that important and have a row on Twitter.
Half-time
England 27-15 France (Ford)
Nowell under a high one from Spedding and here comes Watson... Ford with a cheeky kick and it appears as if Joseph is pulled back by Mermoz, but it's only a scrum. The man upstairs is getting very involved today, here he is chipping in again and it's an England penalty. Ford going for goal... makes it, England have a 12-point lead at half-time and they need a 26-point lead to overhaul Ireland and win the title...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Joe Darby: Football could learn a thing or two from the way rugby is officiated.
Wales Online rugby correspondent Simon Thomas: Nigel Owens is refereeing this so well.
Ollie in Durham: Love seeing Nigel Owens tell Robshaw and Dusautoir off like little school boys.
Claire Scott: I love Nigel Owens! If I was a player, I wouldn't argue with him.
England 24-15 France
Nigel Owens gives Mike Brown a talking to and it's reminiscent of a corridor rollocking from the head of sixth form at school - Brown, contrite, keeps his eyes to the ground and mutters "yes, Sir" after Owen's every utterance. Too many scuffles, apparently. Wonder if Chelsea are watching... Ford kicked the extras...
England need to win by at least 26 points to win the title.
... England penalty, which is taken quickly and Ben Youngs goes over under the posts... great stuff from Joseph, running it from almost under his own posts and Youngs showed good poise and strength to dot down for his second try of the match.
England need to win by at least 26 points to win the title.
England 17-15 France
Bit of training ground stuff from France and Spedding eventually gets the ball on the right wing. French hooker down, Guirado looks to have taken a blow to the head. He is, however, up and at 'em again... Fickou with some dancing feet, bit of ping-pong, Ford is charged down by Flanquart, here comes Joseph from deep...
England need to win by at least 26 points to win the title.
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"That was a phenomenally close call. It was a good run from Ben Youngs to make the ground.
"The difference now is the points that have been left off the board by missed kicks from France fly-half Jules Plisson."
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It was a mess of knees, ankles and bodies, possible knock-ons all over the place.
"It was a lovely break from Ben Youngs though, he was weaving in and out and eventually found George Ford to link up and keep the France defence scrambled."
Try
England 17-15 France (Watson, con Ford)
APCopyright: AP
Ford it was who went for a dart, the ball bobbled off Haskell's knee via a French hand and the try is awarded. Some strange stuff going on out there... that means England need 26 more points to win the title from Ireland, there's two of them from the boot of Ford...
England 10-15 France
Youngs on the charge and here's an England try, the ball eventually finding itself in the hands of Anthony Watson, who dots down. But they're having a look upstairs...
England 10-15 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It seems to me the message has gone out to the England team: we can't play this fast, loose game, we have to tighten up and grind our way back into contention"
Missed penalty
England 10-15 France
French penalty, Cole getting caught with his hands in the money jar. But Plisson hooks his penalty attempt...
BBCCopyright: BBC
Allan McDevitt: England seem to be forgetting that they have to win the game first. Tackling usually helps.
Maddy Raman: I'm not sure the players understand the permutations. The aim is to win by 26 points, not lose by that margin.
Matthew Franklin: If all rugby matches were like the three today, no other sport would get a look-in.
Adam Phillips: FEROCIOUS HIT!!! Not late though.
Peter Sowerby: What a tackle!!
Joey Bulwell: 'On the edge!' Are you joking. On the edge of killing him!?
Kate Neilan: That is absolutely disgusting from Lawes. I don't care about what Nigel Owens just said. Brought him down on his head.
John Ballard: With all these stoppages, next year's Six Nations is going to start before this match finishes.
England 10-15 France (Ford)
AFPCopyright: AFP
There was some argy-bargy after the ball, however, with Lawes being singled out for some jailhouse treatment by a few irate French forwards. There was, however, nothing wrong with that either. The good news is Plisson is up and about, despite suffering the rugby equivalent of a hit by a Volvo estate while not looking at a zebra crossing. Somewhere along the way, England won a penalty and Ford kicked it...
England 7-15 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It is unfair to watch that in slow-motion. It makes it look bad. If you watch it in real time, you will see that Courtney Lawes is fully committed to the tackle.
"There is a bit of shirt-grabbing and carry-on from the French after the tackle, but nothing serious."
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"When this is shown in slow motion it will look very bad. The question is, did Lawes take off before the ball was passed?
"He's right on the edge. I tell you what, you certainly wouldn't want to be on the end of it."
England 7-15 France
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Lordy, lordy, what a tackle that was by Lawes on Plisson, the France fly-half will need treating for whiplash after that... nothing wrong with it, mind, the England lock was fully committed to the tackle, despite French protestations...
England 7-15 France
England try to get a maul going from the back of a line-out but it's eventually a France scrum after a knock-on. It was always going to be difficult for England today, try to take chances against France and they have the ability to rip you open.
Post update
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"If you go back over the last 20 minutes and see what has gone wrong for England, it's primarily from the kicking game - either kicking too far or not making the ground."
Thomas Castaignede
Former France international on BBC One
"I think the referee was right about the Noa Nakaitaci try. Although I feel a bit lonely in the stadium on that."
Slight air of disbelief at Twickenham at the moment. For the record, England need to score at least 34 more points to win the championship from here. As it stands, France are third in the table and England fourth. Plisson misses a makeable penalty...
England 7-15 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half on BBC Radio 5 live
"It came from another sloppy mistake from England. James Haskell tried to get his hands up high past the tackler to make an offload and he gave the ball away.
"It was unnecessary and England have given a France side who initially seemed uninterested in this match a sniff. That is all they need."
Stuart Hunt: He's dropped it!! Outrageous.
Graham Old: There was air between his hands and the ball. He dropped it!
Jorge Bronze: Right decision I think. Frame by frame he's let go, but in real time the ball has never left his hand.
England 7-15 France
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The rugby gods have got their strings twisted today, it's all going off out there - here comes Nakaitaci down the left wing again, England's defence is in disarray. But France come up just short and are awarded a scrum bang in front. Nine missed tackles so far by England today. Ugly.
Ireland look increasingly like retaining their Six Nations crown.
Try
England 7-15 France (Nakaitaci, con Plisson)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Plisson being put under so much pressure behind the French scrum, you think every kick out of hand is going to be gobbled up. Haskell attempts to offload but Spedding gathers the loose ball and makes yards. Great hands Fickou, we have a French try... I think... Nakaitaci was the man who touched down but he only just dotted it before his foot went over the dead ball line. Then again, it looks like he might have dropped it... mysterious... it's been given, although it looked like he didn't have downward pressure... let's just say that if you're French, it was the right decision... Plisson kicks the extras...
Richard McClayCopyright: Richard McClay
Richard McClay: Allez Les Bleus at Murrayfield.
Nicholas Ray: England playing too rushed, making mistakes. The French have capitalised.
Rachel T: I think England will have to carry ME home at this rate.
BBCCopyright: BBC
England 7-8 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half at Twickenham
"The French were very quick to pounce on it, but because England were going through their pattern having won the line-out there was no defence on the blind-side. Sebastien Tillous-Borde had a clear run to the line."
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"Superb opportunism by the French. England compounded an initial mistake by choosing the option to go right, where there was no cover, when there were more men to the left."
Try
England 7-8 France (Tillous-Borde)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Parling is driven back in the tackle, Plisson's kick is charged down and Spedding has to take drastic action. Plisson having a nightmare in open play so far. Lawes on the barrel but here comes Tillous-Borde with a length-of-the-field try... England won the line-out but the ball squirted out the back of a ruck, Youngs attempted to pop the ball to Lawes but Tillous-Borde of Toulon seized on it and ran in almost unopposed. Plisson misses the conversion.
Penalty
England 7-3 France (Plisson)
Jules Plisson of Stade Francais makes no mistake from the tee and England's lead is reduced to four points - they need to win by 26 to take the Six Nations title from Ireland.
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half at Twickenham
"The Ireland players watching this game somewhere up at Murrayfield will be thinking 'oh no'. The French have not turned up at all. They are not committing men to the breakdown and their is no conviction in their running or tackling."
England 7-0 France
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half at Twickenham
"Luther Burrell should have put his foot through the ball when it went to ground from Jules Plisson there. It is very difficult to pick up a bobbling ball like that but if he fly-hacks through, the crowd go mad and suddenly France are chasing back 40 metres under huge pressure."
England 7-0 France
Mike Brown misses a high one but Ford mops up. However, he holds onto it for too long and France have a penalty...
Post update
Thomas Castaignede
Former France international on BBC One
"It's the worst start you could imagine. The link between 10, 12 and 13 was not there and it allowed England to score that try."
Laura Hutchison: Start as you mean to go on, boys.
David Hammett: Offside law abolished without it being reported in the press I guess? Ireland and again England already WAY past back foot.
Javel: It's too easy to "make the other team" turn the scrum & win a penalty. Strange rule.
England 7-0 France
Mistake by Haskell, popping the ball up, and France gain some traction. More mistakes in the French midfield but Burrell is unable to gather the loose ball. Plisson, the French fly-half, is having a bit of a nightmare start but this is better from France, swinging the ball left and gaining ground. England turn it over and Youngs kicks ahead, French mix-up in defence again, the visitors are all at sea...
Missed penalty
England 7-0 France
Bath fly-half Ford pushes his penalty attempt right of the posts, that was something of a scuff...
England 7-0 France
England's forwards win the put-in at the scrum after Dusautoir is held up. Almost centre field, England's backs split. France wheel and England are awarded the penalty. Robshaw points to the sticks, Ford is going to have a shy from just inside the France half...
Post update
Matt Dawson
Former England scrum-half at Twickenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"We wondered how England were going to play this game. Would they try and win the game in the first half and then see where they are in the second half? No chance. They have come out all guns blazing.
"And France look like they could play into England's hands here. They have thrown the ball along the line with no conviction or urgency."
Post update
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"What on earth France were doing I have no idea. But England have taken the chance when it comes and it sets them up quite nicely."
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
Gemma BlackmanCopyright: Gemma Blackman
Gemma Blackman: He may be outnumbered but the Guinness is helping at The Ball in Sheffield.
Maureen Connolly: I'm half English and half Irish, so I win AND lose in equal amounts!
Try
England 7-0 France (B Youngs, con. Ford)
APCopyright: AP
Solid French scrum but scrum-half Tillous-Borde is scragged. Joseph brings it clear, the ball is shipped inside and Ben Youngs eventually touches down. That all stemmed from an iffy pass in the French midfield, by the way. I'd like to be a fly on the wall wherever it is the Ireland team are watching this. Ford kicks the extras...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England 0-0 France
Nigel Owens of Wales is on the whistle today. Steve Walsh was due to be in charge but he's decided to spend more time in front of the mirror. France get the game under way and we have a scrum on the England 10m line.
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre on BBC One
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"England will win and they will get the points to win the championship."
England v France (17:00 GMT)
Daniel LewisCopyright: Daniel Lewis
Daniel Lewis: England's newest fan, his first Saturday is Super Saturday.
He's keeping a remarkably even temperament amid all this drama, Daniel.
APCopyright: AP
England take to the field, led out by Dan Cole, who is winning his 50th cap. Anthems, we'll have some play in a moment.
Brian Moore
Former England hooker on BBC One
"I don't think England need to do anything different - they need precision and accuracy.
"England need a good start, but must be patient and concentrate on taking every point-scoring opportunity they get."
Post update
For those just joining us, England need to beat France by 26 points or more to pip Ireland to the championship (they have scored more tries than Ireland so far). England have beaten France by 26 points before, but it was in 1911. Furthermore, France have only conceded two tries in this year's tournament.
Sarah OsborneCopyright: Sarah Osborne
Sarah Osborne: 26 to win!
Bruce Etherington: My great grandparents: Three English, two Scottish, one French, one Irish and one Italian. Now living in Wales married to a Welsh lady!
Alice: I'm English but grew up in France, supporting England today but don't know how I'll feel if it's a thrashing.
Sir Clive Woodward
Former England coach on BBC One
"I would always elevate these games, you want to find out who can play under pressure.
"I'd be saying 'we need to win by 26 points'. I'd build the pressure up and make it massive.
"I think in World Cup year, they need to win something."
Katie MortonCopyright: Katie Morton
Katie Morton: Advantage Ireland.
Jeremy Guscott
Former England centre on BBC One
"George Ford is the real deal, a general. He runs the midfield so well.
"His understanding with Jonathan Joseph is crucial today. They work on it at club level with Bath and have translated it to the international arena."
Click on the highlights tab at the top of this page if you want to view the highlights that are located in the highlights tab at the top of this page.
Paul Springer: Scotland are the Italy of the Six Nations. And Italy are the Scotland of the Six Nations.
Dave Poole: If England do pull off the unimaginable, can we please get post-match reaction from Jonathan Davies?
Devon Hazel: Come on England! You're not dead yet! (Curls up in corner and doesn't watch in case England mess it up.)
BBCCopyright: BBC
England v France (17:00 GMT)
Former Wales wing Shane Williams: We've seen some great games so far. Just goes to show that teams can rack up big scores when they want to!! Can England do the same?
SlowbearCopyright: Slowbear
Slowbear: English Irish & Welsh here...all smiles right now, but not sure it'll last!
Donal Murphy: Wonder if my English wife, Welsh mother-in-law or Scottish nephews will talk to me tomorrow???
Julia McLaren: I'm English, my partner is French, one of my brothers-in-law is Welsh, one Scottish and two French.
England v France (17:00 GMT)
PACopyright: PA
France head coach Phillipe Saint-Andre on BBC One: "There's a lot of pride to play for. We are looking forward to playing a good game.
"We just want to play well - we will try to win of course. The pressure is on England."
England v France (kick-off 17:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
So England need a 26-point winning margin over France to bag up the Six Nations title.
What does history tell us?
Well, England have only managed to rack up that scale of victory against France on three occasions in Five/Six Nations history.
BBC Wales' Phil Steele: Were I still a teacher and Scotland a pupil I would say to them: "I'm not mad at you, I'm not even annoyed - I am very disappointed in you."
T Finn-Kelcey: Scottish rugby heading backwards at a pace. Forwards especially.
Patrick Foster: Can see England panicking and losing to France today.
Stephen Mayo: Scotland and Italy horribly poor but think of all those chances England wasted against them. #chickens #roost
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
APCopyright: AP
Ireland captain Paul O'Connell on BBC One: "We were very muted at the end of game. We don't know if it will be enough. It will be an exciting afternoon.
"We've our post-match meal now and will dine with the Scotland team. It will be a nervous afternoon."
Marguerite PerinCopyright: Marguerite Perin
Marguerite Perin: Can love really conquer all?
Awww. Yes, of course it can. Just try not to crow too loudly if you get the result you want.
Any split Six Nations loyalties for you today? Let us know - and send in a photo if you can.
Edd CarltonCopyright: Edd Carlton
Edd Carlton: Like father... like half-Welsh son.
We have a vote going live at 1630 GMT, which is closing at 1720 GMT. I believe we will be asking - Who will win the Six Nations, Ireland or England?
Thomas Maxwell: Incredible from Ireland. Whatever England do, that's gone a long way towards redeeming last week.
James Latham: Shambolic home performance from Scotland. Not sure they deserve their place in the Six Nations.
Mike: Can we replace Scotland with a more competitive team in next year's Six Nations? How about Romania?
Stewart Nisbet: Please stop deluding yourselves by saying Scotland are making progress - they're not. This is the worst Scotland side seen for years, incapable of executing the basics and no heart. Apologies to Wales, we have simply rolled over to the Irish. Pathetic and frustrating in equal measure. The table doesn't lie, Scotland are the worst side in Europe. The much vaunted Vern Cotter needs to show what all the hype is about.
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
Ireland's two-try scorer Sean O'Brien on BBC One: "We knew what we had to do at half-time and we executed it very well.
"It was important we expressed ourselves. We had to win the game first and foremost and we stuck to our guns and got the result.
"We're going to wait very anxiously. Our eyes will be glued to the England game."
PACopyright: PA
What that performance from Ireland shows is that Joe Schmidt's side can play more than one way - they've got different tools for different jobs and will surely be a threat at this year's World Cup.
Scotland, alas, were as poor as I've seen them for some time. They've won one of their last 12 Six Nations matches, have won the wooden spoon again and will surely be no threat to anyone at this year's World Cup.
RobCopyright: Rob
Rob: Left to right: English, English, Welsh, Scottish, in Clapham, SW London!
Brian Moore
Former England hooker
"Advantage Ireland - by quite a long way."
Martyn Williams
Former Wales captain
"However good Wales were in Rome, Ireland's performance has just topped it... over to England! What a day..."
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
Gavin Hastings
Former Scotland full-back on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
"I am massively, massively disappointed by Scotland. I expected them to come out and put on a performance. But they have laid down and that is very sad to see."
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
Madigan misses that penalty but it's a record-equalling win for Ireland at Murrayfield and possibly Ireland's title - their points difference is 10 better than Wales and England now need to beat France by 26 points at Twickenham to steal the title from them.
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
As it stands, England would need to beat France by 26 points to win the title. As poor as France have been, that seems highly improbable. Madigan pins Scotland in their own 22, all the noise in Murrayfield is of an Irish persuasion. Ireland penalty, O'Connell points at the sticks, they're already slapping backs up in the Ireland box, although no smiles from head coach Schmidt just yet.
Scotland 10-40 Ireland
That really was a tremendous, committed cover tackle from Jamie Heaslip and the wry smile on Hogg's face when the try was disallowed revealed he knew he didn't ground it. O'Brien is man of the match, at least according to former Ireland flanker Phillip Matthews on the BBC.
Ireland hammer away again - can they further extend their advantage over Scotland - and therefore Wales and England?
