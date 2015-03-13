Scotland v England 1990 - rewind

England captain Will Carling: "That was the most amazing atmosphere I've ever played in. But we managed not to lose again in my time. In 1995, we had another Grand Slam decider and I was interviewed beforehand by a Scottish journalist. I could tell he wasn't fond of me at all.

"It got to the end of the interview and he said: 'How do you take the fact the whole of Scotland hates you?' I said: 'That's fine, because I hate you.' He dropped his pen and said:' You can't say that!' I said: 'Hang on - you can hate us, but we can't hate you back?' That's what frustrates me about being English."