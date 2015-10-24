Relive Saturday's Premiership rugby

59 - SAINTS 28 Falcons 9. Now we're cooking on gas! Pick and drive finish from Burrell 🔥🔥🔥
Try (Day, con Myler)
Northampton 23-9 Newcastle
And Christian Day makes it count, as another rolling maul sees the lock grab his second try of the afternoon.
Stephen Myler converts and this has been a great deal more ruthless from Northampton in the second half.
Kick-off
Wasps 6-3 Bath
We're back under way at the Ricoh Arena, as Wasps fly-half Jimmy Gopperth gets the action underway in the second half.
No changes to either XV at the break. It's started to rain again.
Northampton 16-9 Newcastle
"Falcons are defending their lives," so say the BBC Newcastle commentators. And so they are, as wave after Northampton wave comes forward...
Sin-bin (Clever)
Northampton 16-9 Newcastle
Todd Clever has now been sent to the bin for a latest Falcons infringement. Northampton continue to pile forward, uninterested in any kicks for goal... But Ben Foden has dropped it and the visitors survive for now.
Recap
Wasps 16-9 Bath
Wasps edged out last season's Premiership finalists Bath at the Ricoh Arena to record their first victory of the season.
The hosts led 6-3 after a rain-affected first half, with Jimmy Gopperth and George Ford trading penalties.
A penalty try and three more points from the boot of Gopperth extended their advantage to 13 points with 20 minutes remaining.
Ford added two further penalties but Bath could not force an equalising try.
Recap
Northampton 42-16 Newcastle
Northampton Saints secured their first Premiership win of the season with a bonus-point victory over Newcastle Falcons at Stadium MK.
Christian Day's try gave Saints a 16-9 half-time lead, with three Mike Delany penalties keeping Falcons in touch.
But Northampton pulled clear after the break, as Day, Luther Burrell and Ben Foden all crossed in the space of 10 minutes to secure the bonus point.
Newcastle's Tom Penny pulled one back, but Foden's second try wrapped it up.
Full-time
Wasps 16-9 Bath
Wasps get a penalty from the scrum and that's the game.
Jimmy Gopperth boots the ball into touch and they register their first win of the season.
Wasps 16-9 Bath
The scrum is re-set twice and we enter the final minute.
Frustrating for Bath and their supporters.
Wasps 16-9 Bath
Bath pick and go several times but are unable to find space as the Wasps defence holds strong.
They look to go down the blindside and are pushed back, and then referee Craig Maxwell-Keys blows up for a forward pass.
Just over 90 second remain and Wasps should be able to see it out...
Wasps 16-9 Bath
Wasps are penalised for not rolling away after the tackle, and this time Ford goes for the corner.
They have a line-out about eight metres out from the Wasps line.
Can they force a score?
Penalty (Ford)
Wasps 16-9 Bath
Ford's kick is successful and Bath are back to within a converted score of Wasps.
The clock is against Bath - just over five minutes remain.
Wasps 16-6 Bath
Wasps are penalised for coming in at the side and Bath get another penalty in the 22.
Ford wants the three points again and signals to the posts.
Wasps 16-6 Bath
The two sides are trading kicks again, and Wasps get a turnover in the Bath 22.
They have numbers out wide but the ball is knocked on close to the line and the chance is gone.
Wasps are penalised at the resulting scrum and Bath can look for territory.
Just over 10 minutes are left at the Ricoh Arena.
Penalty (Ford)
Wasps 16-6 Bath
George Ford's attempt is successful and Bath are now 10 points behind the Wasps.
But will the visitors regret an opportunity to go for the corner and force a try?
Wasps 16-3 Bath
Bath get a penalty at the scrum and decide to go for the posts rather than kick for the corner.
Visiting scrum-half Niko Matawalu returns to the field and they are back up to 15 men.
The Fijian's yellow card has been the turning point in this game so far. Can the Blue, Black and Whites find a way back into the match?
Full-time
Northampton 42-16 Newcastle
There goes the final whistle - and Northampton Saints have secured their first Premiership win of the season with a bonus-point victory over Newcastle Falcons.
Penalty (Gopperth)
Wasps 16-3 Bath
Bath concede another penalty, this time at the scrum.
Former Newcastle and Leinster man Jimmy Gopperth slots the ball through the posts with ease.
Ten points conceded by the visitors after the sin-binning...
Northampton 42-16 Newcastle
Wasps 13-3 Bath
Bath are forced into a reshuffle after Matawalu's yellow card.
George Ford moves to scrum-half in the Fijian's absence, with Rhys Priestland switching to fly-half.
Just over 20 minutes remain and Bath will have to keep it tight while they are down to 14 men.
Northampton 42-16 Newcastle
We're into the final five minutes now. Northampton have another penalty too, right in front of the posts - but Stephen Myler heads for touch instead.
Try (Penalty)
Wasps 13-3 Bath
After sustained Wasps pressure on the Bath line, the visitors turnover the ball.
But Niko Matawalu's clearing kick is charged down by Nathan Hughes and then the Fijian clips the onrushing attacker.
After deliberation with the TMO, referee Craig Maxwell-Keys sends the Fijian to the sin-bin and awards a penalty try.
Jimmy Gopperth converts for a 13-3 lead.
Try (Foden, con Myler)
Northampton 42-16 Newcastle
We've gone try crazy at Stadium MK - and Ben Foden has himself a brace for Northampton Saints.
Stephen Myler pops the extras over and any remaining Newcastle hope diminishes almost instantly.
Wasps 6-3 Bath
Wasps have defended well this afternoon, and clear the danger with a turnover.
A long kick downfield sets up a footrace between Christian Wade and George Ford. The Bath man comes out on top but his clearing kick hands Wasps an attacking opportunity.
There's half an hour remaining at the Ricoh. It's a very tight game.
Try (Penny, con Catterick)
Northampton 35-16 Newcastle
But did I speak too soon?! Tom Penny, only just on from the bench, has crossed the whitewash to score Newcastle's first try of the afternoon.
Tom Catterick converts and maybe, just maybe, the Falcons have a glimmer of hope.
Try (Foden, con Myler)
Northampton 35-9 Newcastle
And full-back Ben Foden has indeed secured the bonus point after some consultation with the TMO. This has been a brutal wee period from Saints.
Stephen Myler converts and this is fast becoming a case of not if or when but how many.
Wasps 6-3 Bath
Joe Simpson puts a long box kick down the field but again it goes out on the full. Bath have a line-out just outside the Wasps 22.
Wales international Rhys Priestland has come off the bench to make his debut for the visitors, replacing Kyle Eastmond.
Try review (Foden)
Northampton 28-9 Newcastle
And Ben Foden thinks he's over! We're heading to the TMO, however...
Northampton 28-9 Newcastle
Northampton continue to charge forward, up to Newcastle's 22-metre line. Ben Foden has broken through a gap now...
Missed penalty (Gopperth)
Wasps 6-3 Bath
Gopperth gets another chance to go for the posts moments later, from a more central position, as the visitors are penalised at the ruck.
However the fly-half is off target again, watching his kick drifts wide. Bath are let off the hook again.
Missed penalty (Gopperth)
Wasps 6-3 Bath
Bath centre Kyle Eastmond knocks on and Tom Homer jumps on the ball from an offside position, giving Wasps a penalty.
It's fairly far out, five metres into the Bath half and out wide, and Jimmy Gopperth does not have the distance as his effort falls short.
Try (Burrell, missed con Myler)
Northampton 28-9 Newcastle
Cripes, Northampton are really turning the screw in Milton Keynes and that could well be game, set and match Saints.
Luther Burrell does the damage this time, grabbing the hosts' third try of the afternoon.
One more needed for the bonus point.
