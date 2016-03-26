Worcester v London Irish

Relive Saturday's Premiership rugby

Click here for the Premiership table | Follow @bbcrugby on Twitter

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. FT Worcester 12-6 London Irish
  2. FT: Gloucester 12-17 Bath
  3. FT: Saracens 36-18 Exeter
  4. Saracens leapfrog Exeter to go top of the Premiership
  5. Use 'Live Coverage' tab to select radio commentary

Live Reporting

By Rob Stevens and Andrew Aloia

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Hope you have a hopping good time

    Saracens are back at the top of the Premiership, London Irish are further away from safety at the bottom of the table and Bath get the better of Gloucester at Kingsholm in the West Country derby.

    It's been an eventful Easter Saturday of Premiership rugby action.

    Remember, chocolate is not the only thing to gorge on tomorrow as we are back for another paced day of live text commentaries from 14:45 GMT.

    Until then, goodnight.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Still to come...

    Following today's fun and games, we've got three more matches from the top flight to bring you tomorrow afternoon...

    • Sale v Leicester (13:00 GMT)
    • Newcastle v Wasps (15:00 GMT)
    • Northampton v Harlequins (15:15 GMT)

    And, as always, we'll have live text and radio commentary on every single one for you to tuck into from around 14:45 GMT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Recap

    FT: Worcester 12-6 London Irish

    Tom Heathcote
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Worcester Warriors all but ended their Premiership relegation fears with an uninspiring victory over error-strewn bottom-of-the-table side London Irish.

    Two Tom Heathcote penalties gave Warriors an interval lead as the Exiles wasted several promising situations.

    The pattern continued after the break with Blair Cowan and Ciaran Hearn dropping the ball when set to cross.

    Heathcote added two kicks but Irish, who lost Topsy Ojo to injury, earned a losing bonus point through Greig Tonks.

    Click here to read the full report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Recap

    FT: Gloucester 12-17 Bath

    Semesa Rokoduguni
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Two second-half tries gave Bath a narrow victory over local rivals Gloucester at Kingsholm.

    Three penalties from Greig Laidlaw put the Cherry and Whites 9-7 ahead at the break, with Chris Cook replying with a converted try for the visitors.

    Semesa Rokoduguni's great finish put Bath in front before Laidlaw levelled the scores with his fourth penalty.

    George Ford missed a penalty to put the visitors ahead, but Levi Douglas' late score secured a hard-fought win.

    Click here to read the full report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Recap

    FT: Saracens 36-18 Exeter

    Owen Farrell
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England's Owen Farrell led Saracens back to the top of the Premiership with a masterful display in a bonus-point victory over pre-match leaders Exeter.

    Despite facing a strong wind, a Sarries side boosted by five returning England stars bossed the first half, with Alex Goode and Billy Vunipola crossing.

    Two Gareth Steenson penalties made it 12-6 at the break.

    But Farrell's fine try and scores by Jackson Wray and Chris Wyles sealed the win despite Thomas Waldrom's two tries.

    Click here to read the full report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Full-time

    Worcester 12-6 London Irish

    Worcester come up with their fourth successive Premiership win and that is a record for this club in their 10 campaigns at this level.

    London Irish simply did everything to lose it, Blair Cowan and Ciaran Hearn were most guilty as they fumbled two huge chances. A losing bonus point is scant consolation.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Penalty (Tonks)

    Worcester 12-6 London Irish

    London Irish want something from this game and with their next penalty, Greig Tonks quickly points to the sticks.

    And he lands it. Losing bonus point back on the table for the league's bottom side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Penalty (Heathcote)

    Worcester 12-3 London Irish

    Tom Heathcote with his fourth penalty for Worcester and that does no more than take the losing bonus point away from London Irish.

    Cruel, that with less that four minutes remaining.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Worcester 9-3 London Irish

    Huge push from Worcester, the rolling maul comes short, but they edge closer.

    Penalty for Worcester. Decision to be made. Go for the sticks or kick for the corner?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Full-time

    Gloucester 12-17 Bath

    The full-time whistle goes and Bath see out the victory in the West Country derby at Kingsholm.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Worcester 9-3 London Irish

    Naughty, naughty chaps.

    Worcester's Francois Hougaard is bumped into the advertising boards pitchside by Blair Cowan. 

    Anything really in it? Not really, just a bit of bravado and push and shove. Referee blows for the penalty, no cards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Try (Douglas, con missed Ford)

    Gloucester 12-17 Bath

    Bath get a scrum five metres out from the Gloucester line.

    A bundle of bodies is driven over the line and Levi Douglas is given the credit for the try after a great run from Semesa Rokoduguni.

    George Ford misses the conversion. It has not been his day from the boot.

    Just three minutes remain at Kingsholm.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Penalty (Tonks)

    Worcester 9-3 London Irish

    Greig Tonks lands the points at the end of the most controlled passage of play from London Irish.

    Fluid attack from the Exiles starts down the left through Sean Maitland and Theo Brophy Clews.

    Patiently, yes patiently, they go through the phases and Ciaran Hearn comes up with a elusive step inside before being taken down. Penalty.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Worcester 9-0 London Irish

    Following a stray pass on the right edge - and after mopping up in defence once Francois Hougaard set Worcester off on a break - the ball criss-crosses the field as London Irish try to get something going from deep in their own territory. 

    It doesn't come. Greg Tonks punts up field, and territory is gained that way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Missed penalty (Ford)

    Gloucester 12-12 Bath

    Points have been hard to come by in the second half but Bath get an opportunity after winning a penalty at the scrum.

    George Ford, having already missed a penalty and a conversion today, backs himself.

    He's five metres in from the touchline and about 30 metres out from goal.

    But the England man doesn't have the distance as his effort falls short of the posts.

    There are about nine minutes remaining at Kingsholm.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Worcester 9-0 London Irish

    Worcester v London Irish
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Feisty are scum-halves. Warriors' Francois Hougaard forces the turn over after harassing Scott Steele.

    The set-piece breaks up and the scrum is set again with the Warriors feeding the ball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Worcester 9-0 London Irish

    Run Chris Pennell, run.

    The Worcester full-back pumps those speedy little legs and has the home crowd in full voice. Great break, this game may have a try in it yet.

    Oh wait, no. No, dropped ball and the attack is over. 

    Dazzling stuff, it must be said as the hosts dash 70 metres down field.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Worcester 9-0 London Irish

    London Irish in that oh so familiar position. With guts and determination that move to within sight of the try line.

    Toot, penalty. Pressure off and Worcester set the scrum. As you were, one and all.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Gloucester 12-12 Bath

    Less than 20 minutes to go in the West Country and Bath have blown a good attacking opportunity.

    Their line-out throw just outside the Gloucester 22 is not straight and they concede a scrum.

    It's fairly nervy at Kingsholm.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Penalty (Heathcote)

    Worcester 9-0 London Irish

    Tom Heathcote
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Defeat by a thousand lashes, this.

    Tom Heathcote lands his third penalty of the game for Worcester.

    Those missed chances for London Irish looking increasingly grizzly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page
Back to top