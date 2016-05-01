Sunday's Premiership rugby as it happened

Winger Olly Woodburn showed great strength down the left for the opener.
Having led 10-3 at the break, Exeter then scored two more second-half tries through Phil Dollman and Jack Nowell.
FT: Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
The boys have worked hard all year but it went to the wire. We have been disappointed with this year and we shouldn't really be in this position. We hope to be up the table next year.
FT: Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
Newcastle put up a massive fight and we knew we had to turn it up in the second half. They were hard to beat. We take the games one by one and try and build.
Full-time
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
Their bid for another score is short-lived as a Saracens knock-on brings the full-time whistle.
Sarries have secured top spot in the Premiership with that victory, while Newcastle have secured their top-flight status following London Irish's defeat.
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
The clock goes red, but Sarries play on in a bid for a fourth try. They're over half-way.
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
Newcastle are still probing at the Saracens defence in midfield in a bid to get on the scoreboard again before the end of the match.
At least the Falcons are safe, after London Irish were relegated with defeat this afternoon.
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
Saracens go in search of their fourth try of the afternoon.
Chris Ashton chases a kick into the corner but Falcons full-back Simon Hammersley shows good composure to wait for the ball to go over his own try-line before touching down.
London Irish relegation
FT: London Irish 25-32 Harlequins
Everyone can be able to point the finger in hindsight but in essence it's one of those things where experience in the Premiership and what is required at certain times in the season is essential, and we've got to try and retain the experience guys in our squad. We've seen teams like Harlequins and Northampton that have gone down and bounced back and that's what we've got to do."
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
That score from Itoje is Saracens' 1000th Premiership try.
The north London side have some way to go to catch Leicester, who are the all-time top scorers with 1187.
Wasps are second on 1062.
Full-time - London Irish are relegated
London Irish 25-32 Harlequins
Emotion from a number of London Irish players after the final whistle is blown as their efforts today were not enough.
Credit the Exiles for battling back from 19-3 down but it was too little, too late.
Harlequins win with a bonus point takes above Sale into sixth place.
Try (Itoje, missed con Hodgson)
Saracens 23-14 Newcastle
And Sarries do get their third try of the afternoon, and it's another special courtesy of their forwards.
It looks like Jackson Wray is going to be then man swerving towards the line, but Maro Itoje takes over at the last moment and dabs down.
Saracens' driving maul has done the damage in the second half.
Hodgson slices the conversion wide of the posts.
Saracens 18-14 Newcastle
Charlie Hodgson launches another fine kick into the corner after Newcastle were penalised at the breakdown.
Sarries looking to close out the game with a third try.
Saracens 18-14 Newcastle
Saracens are exerting more pressure on the Newcastle line, with the visitors struggling for both possession and territory currently.
Eventually there is a knock-on from Sarries and the Falcons get a momentary breather.
London Irish 25-32 Harlequins
Four minutes to go for London Irish to save their Premiership status for at least another week.
They need not only a converted try, but then another score on top of that to prevent them from dropping down.
Missed penalty (Hodgson)
Saracens 18-14 Newcastle
Saracens are now asserting their dominance at the scrum
They pick up anther penalty as the Falcons' front row collapses and Charlie Hodgson gets another shot at goal.
The former England man misses for a second time, as it rebounds off the upright.
London Irish 25-32 Harlequins
Is that the nail in the coffin for London Irish?
A stunning try from a prop as Kyle Sinckler races away and rounds off a slick move for Harlequins that secures their bonus point.
With Newcastle now losing, the Exiles have to win to avoid relegation.
Penalty (Hodgson)
Saracens 18-14 Newcastle
Saracens are awarded another penalty at the scrum, this time just inside the Newcastle half.
Charlie Hodgson opts to go for the posts and adds three points to his, and Saracens', tally.
