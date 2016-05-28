How Saracens won the Premiership title

Quote Message: I'm so pleased for the whole club. To go and get the double means the world to everyone. The mantra of this club has been to sustain what we've built, we know the drive and hunger is still there. It's so great to win with some of my best friends. from Brad Barritt Saracens captain on BBC Radio London
I'm so pleased for the whole club. To go and get the double means the world to everyone. The mantra of this club has been to sustain what we've built, we know the drive and hunger is still there. It's so great to win with some of my best friends.
Quote Message: It is disappointing but when we take a few days to reflect, it has been a good season for us. It is tough to take right now with the trophy being paraded around but we have to be proud of what we have done. This is another step along the ladder and hopefully we can keep progressing. from Gareth Steenson Exeter fly-half on BT Sport
It is disappointing but when we take a few days to reflect, it has been a good season for us. It is tough to take right now with the trophy being paraded around but we have to be proud of what we have done. This is another step along the ladder and hopefully we can keep progressing.
Quote Message: To play with this group is just incredible. They work so hard and to come away with the European Cup and the Premiership is amazing. We've been in a few finals and we've really grown as a group. We were really tested in the second half and we had to show a lot of composure to come back. from Alex Goode Saracens full-back on BBC Radio London
To play with this group is just incredible. They work so hard and to come away with the European Cup and the Premiership is amazing. We've been in a few finals and we've really grown as a group. We were really tested in the second half and we had to show a lot of composure to come back.
Quote Message: This group of players has been there or thereabouts for the last four or five years. We have had some painful experiences, we've had some wonderful experiences and thankfully today was wonderful. from Mark McCall Saracens director of rugby on BBC Radio London
This group of players has been there or thereabouts for the last four or five years. We have had some painful experiences, we've had some wonderful experiences and thankfully today was wonderful.
Quote Message: It feels brilliant. That was a really tough game, the players were tired at half-time and Exeter came back at us in the second-half. It's great that we have been able to back up what we did in the Champions Cup. It's a great achievement for the club. from Mark McCall Saracens director of rugby on BBC Radio London
It feels brilliant. That was a really tough game, the players were tired at half-time and Exeter came back at us in the second-half. It's great that we have been able to back up what we did in the Champions Cup. It's a great achievement for the club.
Brad Barrett lifts the trophy for Saracens amid ticker-tape and fountains of champagne.
That's a European and domestic double for Saracens and their third Premiership title.
Hooker Schalk Brits is filming proceedings on a selfie stick for posterity.
Quote Message: It has been a brilliant year. To go into a final and put in a performance like we did against a brilliant side like Exeter was excellent. There was always going to be a part in the game where they were going to come back but thankfully we dealt with it in the end. from Owen Farrell Saracens fly-half on BBC Radio London
It has been a brilliant year. To go into a final and put in a performance like we did against a brilliant side like Exeter was excellent. There was always going to be a part in the game where they were going to come back but thankfully we dealt with it in the end.
Charlie Hodgson, who is about to retire, leads Saracens up onto the stage for the trophy presentation.
He looks like he's welling up slightly.
Exeter's players are going up to collect their runners-up medals.
They came close to a great come-back in the second half but they had too much to do after trailing 23-6 at the break.
The Chiefs were a Championship club six years ago and came close to their maiden Premiership title after finishing the season in second.
Quote Message: It is an unbelievable achievement by the boys. We knew we had a special group but it is a perfect way to finish the season. Exeter are a top side and they proved that all year. We knew they would come back and they threw everything at us but we managed to control the game towards the end. from Alex Goode Saracens full-back on BT Sport
It is an unbelievable achievement by the boys. We knew we had a special group but it is a perfect way to finish the season. Exeter are a top side and they proved that all year. We knew they would come back and they threw everything at us but we managed to control the game towards the end.
Quote Message: It's an amazing feeling. It's a bit surreal really, there has been so much tension and hard work that has gone into the last three weeks. I am a bit speechless at us doing the double. from Chris Wyles Saracens winger on BBC Radio London
It's an amazing feeling. It's a bit surreal really, there has been so much tension and hard work that has gone into the last three weeks. I am a bit speechless at us doing the double.
Quote Message: We knew with Exeter's team spirit they were going to come back at us and fair play to them, they did. But I think we were the better team today and we deserve the double. It ranks us alongside the best teams of any era. from Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth on BBC Radio 5 live
We knew with Exeter's team spirit they were going to come back at us and fair play to them, they did. But I think we were the better team today and we deserve the double. It ranks us alongside the best teams of any era.
The stage is being built on the pitch and the handshakes are being traded between the players.
Saracens flanker Jacques Burger, who retired at the start of the month, is on the pitch with his arm in a sling to take part in the celebrations.
Saracens are also the first side to retain the Premiership title since Leicester in 2010.
That's Sarries third domestic title.
Exeter Chiefs made them work for it, with a stirring second-half comeback.
That's it!
Sarries win the turnover and with it the match.
That's a European and domestic double for Sarries - the first English side to achieve the feat since Wasps in 2004.
Exeter are still going.
They've been through 15 phases in injury time and are up to the half way line.
Goodbye
FT: Saracens 28-20 Exeter
That brings our live text commentary of today's Premiership final to a close.
What a day it has been for Saracens, becoming the third English club to complete a European and domestic double, after Leicester in 2001 and Wasps in 2004.
Sarries are also the first club to retain the Premiership title since Leicester in 2010.
Exeter came close to the first top-flight title in their 145-year history but were denied despite a second-half fightback.
Rugby also bids farewell to the Premiership's all-time top points scorer Charlie Hodgson, who couldn't add to his total of 2,623 career points today.
What a season it's been - and it starts all over again in September. Thanks for joining us today and, until next time, goodbye.
Recap
FT: Saracens 28-20 Exeter
Saracens beat Exeter Chiefs to win the Premiership final and become the first English side to complete a domestic and European double since 2004.
Exeter, in their first play-off final, were blown away by a faultless first half from Sarries, who led 23-6 through Duncan Taylor and Chris Wyles scores.
Jack Yeandle and Jack Nowell crossed after the break as a rejuvenated Chiefs reduced the deficit to three points.
But Alex Goode's late try secured the title for the defending champions.
Click here to read Brent Pilnick's full report from Twickenham.
England in action tomorrow
FT: Saracens 28-20 Exeter
Today may have been the highlight of the Premiership season, but Twickenham plays host to England tomorrow, when Eddie Jones' side are back in action tomorrow against Wales.
WIth players from Saracens and Exeter not available for selection, Northampton forward Teimana Harrison will make his international debut.
The 23-year-old starts at blindside flanker, while prop Ellis Genge, hooker Tommy Taylor and centre Ollie Devoto are in line for debuts from the bench.
Luther Burrell returns at inside centre for his first England appearance since last August while Jack Clifford of Harlequins starts in the back row.
Read all about Eddie Jones' selection to face Wales in BBC Sport's match preview.
