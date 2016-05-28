How Saracens won the Premiership title

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

That brings our live text commentary of today's Premiership final to a close.

What a day it has been for Saracens, becoming the third English club to complete a European and domestic double, after Leicester in 2001 and Wasps in 2004.

Sarries are also the first club to retain the Premiership title since Leicester in 2010.

Exeter came close to the first top-flight title in their 145-year history but were denied despite a second-half fightback.

Rugby also bids farewell to the Premiership's all-time top points scorer Charlie Hodgson, who couldn't add to his total of 2,623 career points today.

What a season it's been - and it starts all over again in September. Thanks for joining us today and, until next time, goodbye.