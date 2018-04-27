Newcastle snatch dramatic win at Leicester

Exeter could top the end-of-season table for the first time in their history on Saturday.

A win or a draw with Sale at Sandy Park would guarantee an unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership, while a two-bonus point defeat would mean Saracens would have to win both their remaining games with four-try hauls and hope Exeter fail to win their final match.

In Saturday's other games Gloucester need to beat Bath in their West Country derby at Kingsholm to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, while Worcester could seal their Premiership survival with two points against Harlequins at Sixways.