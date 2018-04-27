Newcastle snatch dramatic win at Leicester
Summary
- Newcastle take big step towards play-offs with Leicester win
- Late try from Ally Hogg gives Falcons win
- Leicester led 23-13 with 15 minutes left through tries from May and Fitzgerald
- Falcons wing Vereniki Goneva scores brace against his old club
- Leicester could miss out on play-offs for first time in 14 years
Live Reporting
By Brent Pilnick
All times stated are UK
FT: Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
What a way to start the penultimate round of Premiership fixtures - Leicester look set to miss out on the play-offs for the first time in 14 years after that dramatic late win for Newcastle.
Exeter prepare to end season on top
FT: Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
Exeter could top the end-of-season table for the first time in their history on Saturday.
A win or a draw with Sale at Sandy Park would guarantee an unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership, while a two-bonus point defeat would mean Saracens would have to win both their remaining games with four-try hauls and hope Exeter fail to win their final match.
In Saturday's other games Gloucester need to beat Bath in their West Country derby at Kingsholm to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, while Worcester could seal their Premiership survival with two points against Harlequins at Sixways.
Irish fate almost sealed
FT: Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
While tonight's win for Newcastle went a long way to deciding who might get the final play-off spot, tomorrow eyes will turn to the bottom of the table.
London Irish could be relegated without kicking a ball, should Worcester either beat or draw with Harlequins, or lose and get a four-try bonus point and a losing bonus at Sixways on Saturday afternoon.
Should Worcester get one losing bonus point Irish would need to win their final two games with try-scoring bonuses and hope that Worcester fail to get another point to have a chance of staying up.
The table looks pretty grim for the Exiles.....
Falcons win shows Newcastle's 'character' - Richards
FT: Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BT Sport:
"We had a nightmare first half and to be fair to Leicester they did their homework and our set piece was pretty awful.
"But we won and it shows the character of the side.
"They stick at it and even when things go against us they come back for more."
On the winning try: "I thought it was a try definitely."
How it stands.....
FT: Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
So Leicester's hopes for a top four place rely on them beating Sale and next week and hoping Wasps fail to win any of their final two matches.
Newcastle know a win over Wasps would guarantee them third place while Gloucester realistically look like the only side with a chance to overtake them - and they have to play Bath and Saracens.
'It was a try' says Hogg
Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
Newcastle's wining try-scorer Ally Hogg told BT Sport:
"I don't usually get on the end of those so I was surprised I got over.
"I got it down the first time, celebrated, realised he hadn't blown his whistle and went back down a second time."
On the prospect of making the play-offs:
"From where we've been and the journey since Dean Richards' come in it's grown each year.
"It shows the character of the whole squad and when you have Vereniki Goneva in your team scoring tries left, right and centre you always have a chance."
Full-time
Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
What a rollercoaster of a ride that game was.
Newcastle snatch a victory at Welford Road for the first time this century to all but kill Leicester's play-off hopes.
Who would have thought that would have happened when Leicester led with 20 minutes to go.
Try (Hogg, con Takulua)
Leicester 23-25 Newcastle
Oh. My Word. Ally Hogg's try is given after an eternity of deliberations.
The conversion by Sonatane Takulua is good and Newcastle get a dramatic win and surely Leicetsrer's hopes of a top four place are over.
What drama.
Try review
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
We are still looking at the angles here. Is it a double movement? Is the ball grounded before the referee whistles?
Try review
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Have Newcastle caused the biggest of upsets here? Try yes or no on Ally Hogg's attempt to get the ball over...
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Newcastle are a metre out under the posts...
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Newcastle still battering the 14-man defence of Leicester. Can they get the latest of late tries......
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Leicester defend the maul well and Newcastle go to their backs.
Now back in the hands of the big men as they probe the Tigers line who defend well.....
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Here we go then.... Falcons have the lineout in the Tigers corner......
Sin-bin
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Newcastle still have the ball on the Leicester 22 and looking dangerous.
Sione Kalamafoni gets sin-binned after getting in the way of a pass in an offside position and the Tigers will finish with 14 men and Falcons kick for the corner.....
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
With five minutes left this game is back on a knife-edge.
Having earlier said that I couldn't see anyone other then Leicester winning this, I'm going to take it back.
Newcastle are doing their best to spoil the Leicester party.
Vereniki Goneva is looking dangerous with ball in hand, coming in off the wing to batter the Tigers midfield.
Try (Goneva, con missed JP Socino)
Leicester 23-18 Newcastle
Vereniki Goneva gets his second try to haunt his former club.
Newcastle batter the Leicester defence under their posts and then spring the ball out right and the looping pass over the top from Juan Pablo Socino to Goneva releases releases the big Pacific islander on the wing who bulldozes his way over.
Socino misses the conversion.
Leicester 23-13 Newcastle
Newcastle get a penalty and kick to the corner as Tigers props Ellis Genge and Dan Cole come off - they have been impressive this evening.
Leicester 23-13 Newcastle
Matt Toomua comes off for Tigers and is replaced by Mathew Tait at centre. Toomua has been in pain for quite some time, looks like it might be a rib injury.
Leicester 23-13 Newcastle
You would be hard-pressed to say anything other than a Leicester win will be the result of this game now.
The home side have asserted control since this second half started and know a win tonight would keep their hopes of a play-off place in their own hands going into the final weekend of the season.
Penalty (Ford)
Leicester 23-13 Newcastle
Leicester's scrum is starting to take control here and the Falcons give away another penalty.
George Ford from 42 metres out makes no mistake - he has been superb with that right foot this evening.
Leicester 20-13 Newcastle
Juan Pablo Socino is definitely a centre playing at 10 - the Argentine has kicked another clearance out on the full and invites more pressure on the Falcons.
Try (Fitzgerald, con Ford)
Leicester 20-13 Newcastle
Mike Fitzgerald gets the ball over after Sione Kalamafoni got the initial break from five metres. But it's the big second row that forces his way over from a metre out and the Tigers go in front again.
George Ford adds the extras from what is a magic right foot at the moment.
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
What a kick to the corner by George Ford from a penalty - pinpoint accuracy and Tigers get the shove on from the close lineout.
Try review
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Hang fire, TMO is reviewing what would have been a great try for Leicester and we go all the way back.
George Ford thought he had scored a try after Newcastle had lost the ball on the Leicester try-line and the home side had run the length of the field.
But a double knock-on when Falcons lost the ball sees a scrum for Leicester five metres from their own line and they kick to safety.
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Now it is Newcastle's turn to probe from a deep lineout, but they lose the ball and Leicester have the ball in hand on their own five metre line - George Ford is forced into a hurried clearance and Newcastle can try again.
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Great defence from Newcastle. Leicester's maul probes and prods the Falcons, but they stand firm and win a scrum 10 metres from their own try line.
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Tigers win a penalty on what is their first scrum of the game - 74 seconds into the half - the exact same time as Vereniki Goneva went over for Newcastle's opening try in the first.
Tigers kick for a lineout deep in Falcons territory.
Kick-off
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Juan-Pablo Socino gets the game under way for Newcastle on a wet and murky night in Leicester.
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
The second half is almost under way - can the Tigers ascendancy continue or will Newcastle get a first win at Welford Road since before the turn of the millennium?
Let us know - #bbcrugby
Newcastle holding firm
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Leicester have dominated the territory in the first half - 71% of the play has been in the Newcastle half. But the Falcons can take heart from their strong defence - can it carry on after the break?
England future out of my hands - Shields
Half-time
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
The end of an intriguing first 40 minutes at Welford Road. This game means so much to both these sides in the shake-up for the post-season that you think it could well be tight all the way through.
Penalty (Socino)
Leicester 13-13 Newcastle
Juan-Pablo Socino makes no mistake from the tee and scores a kick for the first time this season. He's 100% for his kicks this year......
Leicester 13-10 Newcastle
Another penalty against Leicester - a third in quick succession - this time for handling the ball on the floor. Another one and someone will go says referee Luke Pearce.
Leicester 13-10 Newcastle
Sinoti Sinoti has a great break but is held up illegally 10m out, but the referee brings it back for a previous offence and Newcastle kick for a five metre lineout. More Falcons pressure...
Leicester 13-10 Newcastle
Ben Youngs, making his first start since being injured for England in the Six Nations, kicks out on the full and Newcastle have the ball in a dangerous area....
Penalty (Ford)
Leicester 13-10 Newcastle
George Ford makes no mistake from the 22 metre line as Ben Youngs holds up the ball on the tee.
Tigers lead for the first time in the match.
Leicester 10-10 Newcastle
Leicester pressurising Newcastle once again and winning the ball against the head at the scrum, but Falcons win the ball back on their own five metre line and clear for a Tigers lineout on their own 22.
But the Tigers win a penalty after Graham Kitchener is taken out in the air at the lineout and George Ford eyes the posts for three.....