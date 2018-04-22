Champions Cup semi-final: Racing 92 v Munster

Getty Images

A bit of team news for you, and former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter only makes the bench for Racing 92, with Springbok Pat Lambie at 10.

Munster, meanwhile, welcome back the fit-again Keith Earls on the wing.

The 30-year-old, who has 67 Ireland caps, is one of nine changes from the side that beat the Cheetahs in the Pro14 last Friday.

Andrew Conway - the match-winner in the last round - moves to full-back with Simon Zebo on the bench.

The Racing second row sees the multi-talented Fijian Leone Nakarawa team up with former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, 34,