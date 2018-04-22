Champions Cup semi-final: Racing 92 v Munster

Racing 92 are hoping to keep their hopes of a first European title alive, having lost in the final to Saracens two years ago. Munster are old hats at this cup-winning lark, twice being crowned champions, but the Irish side have not reached the final since the last of those victories a decade ago.
By Alex Bysouth
New name on the cup?
Racing 92 v Munster (kick-off 15:15 BST)
Stat attack
He may be on the bench, but Dan Carter took the time to chat to our Rugby Union Weekly guys in the build-up to today's semi-final.
Carter on the bench
A bit of team news for you, and former New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter only makes the bench for Racing 92, with Springbok Pat Lambie at 10.
Munster, meanwhile, welcome back the fit-again Keith Earls on the wing.
The 30-year-old, who has 67 Ireland caps, is one of nine changes from the side that beat the Cheetahs in the Pro14 last Friday.
Andrew Conway - the match-winner in the last round - moves to full-back with Simon Zebo on the bench.
The Racing second row sees the multi-talented Fijian Leone Nakarawa team up with former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, 34,
Leinster await the winners
Leinster 38-16 Scarlets
Leinster surged into the final with a stunning dismantling of Scarlets in Saturday's match, and no doubt today's semi-finalists will have kept a keen eye on that one.
The Irish province made a blistering start as tries from James Ryan, Cian Healy and Fergus McFadden gave them a 24-9 half-time lead.
Scott Fardy and Johnny Sexton underlined their dominance and Tadhg Beirne scored Scarlets' consolation.
Leigh Halfpenny earlier kicked three penalties, but Scarlets were otherwise helpless against unstoppable Leinster.
Unerringly accurate and ruthlessly clinical, Leinster played near-perfect rugby at times as they took a major stride towards a fourth Champions Cup title.
Welcome...
So Leinster have already made it to Bilbao, but who will join them in the European Champions Cup final on 12 May?
Will be an all-Ireland affair? Or will we see a sprinkle of Parisian panache added to the occasion?
It’s Munster’s munch against the rock n roll of Racing 92's all-stars in the second semi-final of the weekend – and we’re here to guide you through it.