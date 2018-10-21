Champions Cup: Cardiff v Glasgow

Glasgow lost first Pool 3 game to Saracens last week
Cardiff defeated Lyon in their section opener
By Andy Campbell
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
These two sides will see plenty of each other over the next few months.
Their first Pro14 meeting of the season is in Glasgow on 23 November before the Champions Cup return tie, also at Scotstoun on 13 January.
And they are back in Cardiff on 16 February for another Pro14 encounter.
'Vitally important' to get another win - Mulvihill
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill wants his side to keep up their momentum.
"Last week's performance was superb and we were deserving of what was a really good win to kick-off the competition," he said.
"After getting that win on the road, it is vitally important that we back it up at home."
Cardiff will want to slow Glasgow down - Rennie
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says today is a "must-win game" for his side.
"Cardiff Blues will bring a lot of line speed," he told BBC Scotland. "They'll attack the ball, Ellis Jenkins is very good post-tackle, they'll have a real mind-set of slowing us down.
"We need to be really good around our ball retention, footwork in the contact, generate really quick ball. They've got a number of x-factor players - Willis Halaholo, Gareth Anscombe are a real handful."
The line-ups
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
Blues make three changes following last week's win in France with Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, George Earle and Nick Williams starting, Garyn Smith dropping to the bench and Owen Lane, Macauley Cook and Josh Navidi missing out
Glasgow make two changes with Tommy Seymour in for Ruaridh Jackson at full-back and Sam Johnson taking over from Alex Dunbar at inside centre and making his first appearance of the season.
Cardiff Blues: Anscombe; Summerhill, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Harries; Evans, T Williams; Gill, Dacey, D Lewis, Earle, Turnbull, Robinson, Jenkins (capt), N Williams.
Replacements: E Lewis, Thyer, Andrews, Thornton, Manoa, L Williams, Smith, Morgan.
Glasgow Warriors: Seymour; L Jones, H Jones, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Rae, Harley, Gray, Wilson (co-capt), Gibbins (co-capt), M Fagerson.
Replacements: Turner, Allan, Du Plessis, Cummings, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Matawalu.
Cardiff aim to do double over Glasgow again
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
Cardiff and Glasgow were in the same pool of the Heineken Cup in 2013 and Blues won both matches.
It was 29-20 in Cardiff before a 9-7 win in Glasgow.
Familiar foes meet in Champions Cup
Cardiff v Glasgow (15:15)
The second round of fixtures in Champions Cup Pool 3 concludes today with Cardiff Blues at home to Glasgow Warriors.
Saracens beat Lyon yesterday to maintain their winning start to the competition and Cardiff are out for a second win today.
Warriors lost at home to the English side last weekend and have won just one of their past seven Champions Cup matches.
