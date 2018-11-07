Listen: Sunday's domestic rugby union

  1. Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens v Worcester Warriors (15:00 GMT) - BBC Hereford & Worcester
  2. Premiership Rugby Cup: Wasps v Bristol (15:00 GMT) - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Bristol
  3. Championship Cup: Cornish Pirates v Bedford (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Cornwall
  4. Championship Cup: Ealing Trailfinders v Jersey (14:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Jersey