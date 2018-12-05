Listen: Saturday's European Champions Cup & Challenge Cup commentaries

  1. Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (13:00 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Devon
  2. Champions Cup: Bath v Leinster (15:15 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Bristol
  3. Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v La Rochelle (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol
  4. Challenge Cup: Northampton Saints v Dragons (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales
  5. Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Stade Francais (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales
  6. Champions Cup: Wasps v Toulouse (17:30 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire