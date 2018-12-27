Listen: Sunday's Premiership & Championship commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Bath Rugby v Leicester from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bristol Bears v Newcastle from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bristol Bears v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Cornish Pirates v Hartpury RFC from BBC Radio Cornwall
RTL
Summary
- Bath v Leicester Tigers (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Leicester
- Bristol Bears v Newcastle (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Newcastle
- Cornish Pirates v London Scottish (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Cornwall