Listen: Sunday's Premiership & Championship commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Bath v Leicester Tigers (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Leicester
  2. Bristol Bears v Newcastle (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Newcastle
  3. Cornish Pirates v London Scottish (14:30 GMT) - BBC Radio Cornwall