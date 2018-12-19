Sunday's Premiership rugby - radio & text

Live scores

  1. Newcastle v Gloucester - BBC Newcastle
  2. Wasps v Bath - BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Bristol
  3. Nottingham v Coventry - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire & BBC Radio Gloucestershire
  4. All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT