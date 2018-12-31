Listen: Saturday's Premiership commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Exeter Chiefs v Bristol from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby from BBC Radio Bristol
RTL
Summary
- Exeter Chiefs v Bristol - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Bristol
- Leicester Tigers v Gloucester - BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Gloucestershire
- Newcastle v Harlequins - BBC Newcastle
- Worcester Warriors v Bath - BBC Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio Bristol