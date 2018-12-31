Listen: Saturday's Premiership commentaries

Summary

  1. Exeter Chiefs v Bristol - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Bristol
  2. Leicester Tigers v Gloucester - BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Gloucestershire
  3. Newcastle v Harlequins - BBC Newcastle
  4. Worcester Warriors v Bath - BBC Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio Bristol