Listen: Saturday's European rugby union

European Champions Cup 13:00 GMT Montpellier v Newcastle Falcons – BBC Radio 5 live sports\nextra and BBC Newcastle 15:15 GMT Bath v Wasps – BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Coventry\n& Warwickshire Ulster v Racing 92 – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio\nUlster 17:30 GMT Scarlets v Leicester – BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru Toulon v Edinbugh – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra European Challenge Cup 15:00 GMT Ospreys v Worcester Warriors – BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio\nCymru and BBC Hereford & Worcester 20:00 GMT Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints – BBC Radio 5 live\nsports extra
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
European Champions Cup
13:00 GMT
Montpellier v Newcastle Falcons – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Newcastle
15:15 GMT
Bath v Wasps – BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire
Ulster v Racing 92 – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster
17:30 GMT
Scarlets v Leicester – BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru
Toulon v Edinbugh – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
European Challenge Cup
15:00 GMT
Ospreys v Worcester Warriors – BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Hereford & Worcester
20:00 GMT
Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra