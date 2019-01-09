Listen: Saturday's European rugby union

Scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    European Champions Cup

    13:00 GMT

    Montpellier v Newcastle Falcons – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Newcastle

    15:15 GMT

    Bath v Wasps – BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire

    Ulster v Racing 92 – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster

    17:30 GMT

    Scarlets v Leicester – BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

    Toulon v Edinbugh – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    European Challenge Cup

    15:00 GMT

    Ospreys v Worcester Warriors – BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Hereford & Worcester

    20:00 GMT

    Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints – BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top