Ireland v Wales - World Cup warm-up

There may be a few watery eyes in Dublin this afternoon. Rory Best will captain Ireland on his final home appearance before retiring after the World Cup in Japan. "I think for me it's about making sure we focus on our last game before we board the plane," said the 37-year-old. "When it comes to the final whistle the realisation will set in but it's important for me and the team it doesn't affect our preparation. You can read more for the Irish captain here.
The final swansong?
Ireland v Wales (14:00 BST)
Team news
Just in case you missed the team news in the week, here's a look at how both sides will line-up...
Ireland: Kearney; Larmour, Henshaw, Aki, Earls; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (c), Furlong, Ryan, Kleyn, Stander, van der Flier, Conan.
Replacements: Cronin, Kilcoyne, Porter, Henderson, Ruddock, McGrath, Carty, Ringrose
Wales: Halfpenny; North, Davies, Parkes, Adams; Patchell, Williams; Jones, Dee, Tomas Francis, Ball, Jones (c), Wainwright, Tipuric, Moriarty.
Replacements: Ken Owens, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Liam Williams.
One last hurrah
The suitcases are packed, the travel plans have been made and the flight is about to be boarded.
The four year wait is nearly over and Ireland and Wales are about to embark on their World Cup journeys...
But there is just the little matter of a full-blooded test match to play before they set off.
Kick off at the Aviva is at 14:00 BST.