Listen: Premiership Rugby Cup & Championship Cup commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Wasps from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Wasps from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio London Irish v Coventry from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
RTL
Summary
- Premiership Rugby Cup: Sale v Newcastle (15:00 GMT) - BBC Newcastle
- Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester Warriors v Wasps (15:00 GMT) - BBC Hereford & Worcester & BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
- Championship Cup: London Irish v Coventry (15:00 GMT) - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire