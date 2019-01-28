Listen: Premiership Rugby Cup & Championship Cup commentaries

  1. Premiership Rugby Cup: Sale v Newcastle (15:00 GMT) - BBC Newcastle
  2. Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester Warriors v Wasps (15:00 GMT) - BBC Hereford & Worcester & BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
  3. Championship Cup: London Irish v Coventry (15:00 GMT) - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire