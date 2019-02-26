Listen: Friday's Premiership & Championship commentaries
- Premiership: Bristol Bears v Gloucester - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Gloucestershire
- Championship: Jersey Reds v Doncaster Knights - BBC Radio Jersey
- Championship: Nottingham v Cornish Pirates - BBC Radio Cornwall
- All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT