Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy v Ireland

After starting their 2019 Six Nations campaign with a convincing bonus-point win in Scotland, Italy had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Wales in Lecce after Michela Sillari missed a penalty in the final moments of the game.

Despite missing the chance to start their campaign with back-to-back wins, the Azzurre are unbeaten in this year’s competition and enter Round Three second in the Six Nations standings.

They host an Ireland side which recovered from a heavy opening-day loss against England to kick-start their campaign with a 22-5 win over Scotland.

Tries from Aoife McDermott, Leah Lyons, Alison Miller and Anna Caplice helped to ensure that Adam Griggs’ side came away from Scotstoun with both a win and a bonus point.

