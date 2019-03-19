Listen: English Premiership rugby union

Live scores

Summary

  1. Bristol Bears v Worcester Warriors (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Hereford & Worcester
  2. Gloucester v Wasps (15:00 GMT) - BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
  3. Saracens v Harlequins (15:00 GMT) - BBC Radio London
  4. Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks (17:30 GMT) - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Newcastle