Premiership semi-finals - radio & text

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Semi-final one: Saracens v Gloucester (13:30 BST)
  2. Semi-final two: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (16:30 BST)
  3. Listen to BBC radio commentary of both semi-finals
  4. Premiership final at Twickenham on 1 June
  5. Get involved using #bbcrugby on social media