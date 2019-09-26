Italy score seven tries to thrash Canada - relive the match as it happened

That's it from me - thanks for joining our coverage of today's Pool B tie. So Italy have won both of their opening games to put themselves in a strong position to contest the top two spots of a pool which includes New Zealand and South Africa. It's the Springboks next for the Azzurri and that will be their first real test, but Conor O'Shea will have his side pumped and ready to go. Our attention now turns to the main event of day seven as England resume their Pool C campaign against the United States. Until next time...
'Italy will be reasonably happy'
FT: Italy 48-7 Canada
Nick Evans
Former New Zealand full-back on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Italy have done what they wanted to do and can now regroup and get their best side ready for the two big games against South Africa and New Zealand.
It's a big ask but they will be reasonably happy about where they are.
Full-time
Italy 48-7 Canada
It's all over and Italy have completed the job in some style.
That's two wins from two for the Azzurri as they prepare for the Springboks with their biggest victory in World Cup history.
Try - Italy 48-7 Canada
Matteo Minozzi
From defending behind his own try line, Matteo Minozzi adds the try his stellar performance at both ends deserves.
With Canadian defenders out on their feet, the full-back collects Mattia Bellini's basketball pass to run clear and score in the corner.
Carlo Canna fails to tick Italy to the 50 point mark as he misses the conversion.
Post update
Italy 43-7 Canada
Or not.
Canada win the ball back and they're off again.
Ciaran Hearn throws a terrific offload out the back door before Peter Nelson tries the cross field kick the other way.
The ball bounces over Michele Campagnaro but Matteo Minozzi is on hand to dot the ball down behind his own line.
Post update
Italy 43-7 Canada
It's quite an untidy end to this one now but Canada are showing plenty attacking intent as they try to breach the Italian line for the second time.
The ball is knocked on in the tackle and Italy have the scrum deep inside their half.
That might have been Canada's last chance.
Converted Try - Italy 43-7 Canada
Federico Zani (con Carlo Canna)
Italy hit back and Federico Zani falls over the line with the ball tight to his chest.
The replacement hooker wrestles the ball to the back of the maul as Italy flex their muscles up front once more.
Carlo Canna kicks the conversion.
Converted Try - Italy 36-7 Canada
Andrew Coe (con Peter Nelson)
That's the loudest cheer of the night, and it's just reward!
Canada finally have lift off courtesy of a fine finish from Andrew Coe.
Peter Nelson shows and goes before it's fed wide to the replacement winger, who is flying.
He runs in to out as he beats his man to score in the corner and the crowd are off their feet.
Nelson adds the extras from close to the touchline.
Post update
Italy 36-0 Canada
Italy pump the ball deep into Canadian territory but the North American side will have the scrum after the Azzurri knock on.
Canada win the penalty as Italy are penalised for not driving straight.
No try - Italy 36-0 Canada
Agony for Canada!
It's cruel but Nigel Owens disallows the try as Ben LeSage is adjudged to have knocked on before Tyler Ardron runs in under the posts.
Canada are still awaiting their first point at this World Cup.
Try - Italy 36-5 Canada
Tyler Ardron
Canada deserve that.
But we'll have to wait for a review!
Try - Italy 36-0 Canada
Mattia Bellini
The floodgates are OPEN.
Mattia Bellini breaks a tackle and runs in Italy's fifth try but it's all about Jake Polledri.
The powerful back-row brushes off a couple of defenders before feeding Bellini on the wing.
He has been class all game but Tommaso Allan hooks his conversion wide.
Sin-bin
Matt Heaton
The replacement back is sent to the bin for trying to sack the maul illegally.
Penalty Try - Italy 31-0 Canada
Luca Bigi is well held up by DTH Van Der Merwe but Italy are awarded a penalty try as Matt Heaton illegally tried to sack the maul.
Try review
Italy 24-0 Canada
The line-out is successfully retained and the Italian maul drives over the line with Luca Bigi holding the ball.
But we are checking to see if the ball was grounded.
Post update
Italy 24-0 Canada
Italy are back on the front foot and Canada captain Tyler Ardron is given a stern telling off as his side concede another penalty.
"Have a word with your team and with yourself," orders Nigel Owens.
The man-mountain number eight is on his final warning before someone in red is sent to the bin.
Italy kick to touch and they will have a line-out close to the Canada line.
Post update
Italy 24-0 Canada
Be seeing you!
Matteo Minozzi brings the razzle dazzle to the Level5 Stadium as he steps a couple of red shirts before bursting clear.
Italy lose the ball but Wasps fans will be excited to welcome the Italian flyer to Coventry next season.
Post update
Italy 24-0 Canada
Another Canadian knock on - there handling has really let them down.
Peter Nelson measures his chip over the defensive blue line perfectly but Ben LeSage spills the ball forward from a good position.
Post update
Italy 24-0 Canada
Italy are back down the other end and the game has started to become fragmented, with tired legs on both sides.
David Sisi concedes a penalty for flying straight through the ruck off his feet, but it's becoming a very open game now.
Pitch repairs
Italy 24-0 Canada
This picture shows you how badly the pitch has been cutting up.
The ground staff were out in force trying to repair it at half-time.