Premiership: Wasps v London Irish - radio & text

It's been a summer of great change at Wasps, with many of their star names from previous years moving on to pastures new.
Out have gone England full-back Elliot Daly, big ball carrier Nathan Hughes, Springbok Willie Le Roux and sniping scrum-half Joe Simpson.
But its not all been about exits, with one of the men brought in this summer coming with serious pedigree.
Malakai Fekitoa helped the All Blacks to World Cup glory four years ago and has 24 caps to his name. He will link-up with former New Zealand and Highlanders team-mate Lima Sopoaga in what Wasps fans will hope will prove to be a fruitful partnership.
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Wasps take on newly-promoted Irish
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Had enough rugby for the weekend? Of course you haven't.
We've been well and truly blessed with drama at home and abroad over the past two days and the good news is there's more to come.
Rounding-off this opening weekend of Premiership rugby are Wasps and newly-promoted London Irish, who are going head to head at the Ricoh Arena.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the contest, it's what Sunday afternoons are made for.
Live Reporting
By Steve Mather
All times stated are UK
Get involved
All change at Wasps
Wasps v London Irish (15:00 BST)
It's been a summer of great change at Wasps, with many of their star names from previous years moving on to pastures new.
Out have gone England full-back Elliot Daly, big ball carrier Nathan Hughes, Springbok Willie Le Roux and sniping scrum-half Joe Simpson.
But its not all been about exits, with one of the men brought in this summer coming with serious pedigree.
Malakai Fekitoa helped the All Blacks to World Cup glory four years ago and has 24 caps to his name. He will link-up with former New Zealand and Highlanders team-mate Lima Sopoaga in what Wasps fans will hope will prove to be a fruitful partnership.
Wasps take on newly-promoted Irish
Had enough rugby for the weekend? Of course you haven't.
We've been well and truly blessed with drama at home and abroad over the past two days and the good news is there's more to come.
Rounding-off this opening weekend of Premiership rugby are Wasps and newly-promoted London Irish, who are going head to head at the Ricoh Arena.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the contest, it's what Sunday afternoons are made for.