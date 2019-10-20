Premiership: Wasps v London Irish - radio & text

It's been a summer of great change at Wasps, with many of their star names from previous years moving on to pastures new.

Out have gone England full-back Elliot Daly, big ball carrier Nathan Hughes, Springbok Willie Le Roux and sniping scrum-half Joe Simpson.

But its not all been about exits, with one of the men brought in this summer coming with serious pedigree.

Malakai Fekitoa helped the All Blacks to World Cup glory four years ago and has 24 caps to his name. He will link-up with former New Zealand and Highlanders team-mate Lima Sopoaga in what Wasps fans will hope will prove to be a fruitful partnership.