Champions Cup: La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow Warriors - Hastings with early penalty

La Rochelle's performances this season have very much been split between those at home, of which they've won five from six in all competitions, and those away, of which they've lost all six in all competitions. They basically live up to the stereotype of a French rugby side.

Ronan O'Gara's team score less than 14 points per game away from home, compared to 24 at home. And defensively they concede an average of 29 points per game away, more than double their average at home, which is 14 points.

It's safe to then, that Glasgow will be in for a stern test in Western France this afternoon, but might find life easier in the return at Scotstoun.