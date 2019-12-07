Champions Cup: La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow Warriors - Hastings with early penalty

It's a nice strike by Hastings and Glasgow nudge themselves in front. A nice nerve settler, and from the restart Hastings then puts in a good clearing kick. Solid.
Post update
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
It's a good start by Glasgow as Jonny Gray wins a penalty after he and Matt Fagerson put in a crunching double hit. Adam Hastings is lining up a kick at goal...
Kick-off
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
Adam Hastings gets things under way in France! Remember, there's live radio commentary from BBC Radio Scotland at the top of the page.
La Rochelle's split personality
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
La Rochelle's performances this season have very much been split between those at home, of which they've won five from six in all competitions, and those away, of which they've lost all six in all competitions. They basically live up to the stereotype of a French rugby side.
Ronan O'Gara's team score less than 14 points per game away from home, compared to 24 at home. And defensively they concede an average of 29 points per game away, more than double their average at home, which is 14 points.
It's safe to then, that Glasgow will be in for a stern test in Western France this afternoon, but might find life easier in the return at Scotstoun.
'Glasgow need a win'
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Rory Lawson
Former Scotland captain on BBC Radio 5 Live
Quote Message: Today is a huge part of Glasgow's season. If they don't pick up a result today the knockouts are going to be a real stretch, they need a win. It's a big day for them.
Today is a huge part of Glasgow's season. If they don't pick up a result today the knockouts are going to be a real stretch, they need a win. It's a big day for them.
'Glasgow need to ease fans' anxiety'
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Have a read of our chief sportswriter Tom English's analysis of Glasgow's season so far and the perceived lack of investment in the squad.
Here's a tatse of it: "On their day, Glasgow are still capable of excellence, but the coming weeks are huge for them. They'll tell us a lot more about whether their beginning to the season is a minor hiccup or a major slump. Starting against La Rochelle, they have four games to ease the anxiety of their supporters"
Quote Message: This is a big day for Adam Hastings. We know what a creative force he can be, but his kicking game has been a little off lately and that's brought a lot of pressure onto Glasgow.
This is a big day for Adam Hastings. We know what a creative force he can be, but his kicking game has been a little off lately and that's brought a lot of pressure onto Glasgow.
O'Gara aims to emulate playing career as coach
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Ronan O'Gara's achievements as a player with both Munster and Ireland are well documented. Is two Heineken Cups, three Celtic League/Pro12 titles, a Six Nations championship, a grand slam and three Lions tours enough for you?
But since retiring and moving into coaching, the former fly-half has established himself as an up-and-coming coach with a burgeoning reputation. Stints as an assistant coach at both Racing 92 and Crusaders in New Zealand also yielded league titles, and now he's taken the plunge as the main man with La Rochelle.
It's been a tough start so far as they sit seventh in the French Top 14 and are without a win in their opening two matches in the Champions Cup, but in time he'll want to add to his trophy haul.
Make or break for Glasgow
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
It's been a tough old start to the season for Glasgow Warriors. With head coach Dave Rennie now confirmed as departing at the end of the season to take over as Australia coach, his team have been uncharacteristically sluggish in their start.
A narrow home win over Sale was a good way to start their Champions Cup campaign but they were humbled by Exeter last time out and have won only three of their opening seven Pro14 games this season.
"We don't get it right over the next two weeks against La Rochelle then Europe is over for us," Rennie told BBC Scotland yesterday.
"While it's not terminal if we don't get it right against Edinburgh [in the Pro14], it puts us in a big hole and a long way behind the leading three."
So, it's maybe make or break for the Warriors?
As it stands...
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
LINE-UPS at Stade Marcel-Deflandre
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Matawalu, Grigg, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne, Allan, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.
Replacements:Turner, Seiuli, Nicol, Harley, Gordon, Price, P Horne, Steyn.
La Rochelle: Priso, Orioli, Herrera, Jolmes, Tanguy, Kieft, Gourdon, Vito (cap), Bales, Plisson, Pierre Boudehent, Aguillon, Sinzelle, Rattez, Murimurivalu.
Replacements:Lebrun, Wardi, Puafisi, Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Kerr-Barlow, James, Plessis.
Live Reporting
By Thomas Duncan
All times stated are UK
Penalty- La Rochelle 0-3 Glasgow
Adam Hastings
It's a nice strike by Hastings and Glasgow nudge themselves in front. A nice nerve settler, and from the restart Hastings then puts in a good clearing kick. Solid.
Post update
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
It's a good start by Glasgow as Jonny Gray wins a penalty after he and Matt Fagerson put in a crunching double hit. Adam Hastings is lining up a kick at goal...
Kick-off
La Rochelle 0-0 Glasgow
Adam Hastings gets things under way in France! Remember, there's live radio commentary from BBC Radio Scotland at the top of the page.
La Rochelle's split personality
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
La Rochelle's performances this season have very much been split between those at home, of which they've won five from six in all competitions, and those away, of which they've lost all six in all competitions. They basically live up to the stereotype of a French rugby side.
Ronan O'Gara's team score less than 14 points per game away from home, compared to 24 at home. And defensively they concede an average of 29 points per game away, more than double their average at home, which is 14 points.
It's safe to then, that Glasgow will be in for a stern test in Western France this afternoon, but might find life easier in the return at Scotstoun.
'Glasgow need a win'
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Rory Lawson
Former Scotland captain on BBC Radio 5 Live
'Glasgow need to ease fans' anxiety'
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Have a read of our chief sportswriter Tom English's analysis of Glasgow's season so far and the perceived lack of investment in the squad.
Here's a tatse of it: "On their day, Glasgow are still capable of excellence, but the coming weeks are huge for them. They'll tell us a lot more about whether their beginning to the season is a minor hiccup or a major slump. Starting against La Rochelle, they have four games to ease the anxiety of their supporters"
Read the full thing, here.
'Big day for Hastings'
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Andy Burke
BBC Scotland rugby reporter
O'Gara aims to emulate playing career as coach
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Ronan O'Gara's achievements as a player with both Munster and Ireland are well documented. Is two Heineken Cups, three Celtic League/Pro12 titles, a Six Nations championship, a grand slam and three Lions tours enough for you?
But since retiring and moving into coaching, the former fly-half has established himself as an up-and-coming coach with a burgeoning reputation. Stints as an assistant coach at both Racing 92 and Crusaders in New Zealand also yielded league titles, and now he's taken the plunge as the main man with La Rochelle.
It's been a tough start so far as they sit seventh in the French Top 14 and are without a win in their opening two matches in the Champions Cup, but in time he'll want to add to his trophy haul.
Make or break for Glasgow
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
It's been a tough old start to the season for Glasgow Warriors. With head coach Dave Rennie now confirmed as departing at the end of the season to take over as Australia coach, his team have been uncharacteristically sluggish in their start.
A narrow home win over Sale was a good way to start their Champions Cup campaign but they were humbled by Exeter last time out and have won only three of their opening seven Pro14 games this season.
"We don't get it right over the next two weeks against La Rochelle then Europe is over for us," Rennie told BBC Scotland yesterday.
"While it's not terminal if we don't get it right against Edinburgh [in the Pro14], it puts us in a big hole and a long way behind the leading three."
So, it's maybe make or break for the Warriors?
As it stands...
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
LINE-UPS at Stade Marcel-Deflandre
La Rochelle v Glasgow (15:15)
Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Matawalu, Grigg, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne, Allan, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.
Replacements:Turner, Seiuli, Nicol, Harley, Gordon, Price, P Horne, Steyn.
La Rochelle: Priso, Orioli, Herrera, Jolmes, Tanguy, Kieft, Gourdon, Vito (cap), Bales, Plisson, Pierre Boudehent, Aguillon, Sinzelle, Rattez, Murimurivalu.
Replacements:Lebrun, Wardi, Puafisi, Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Kerr-Barlow, James, Plessis.