Watch: Women's Six Nations - Scotland v France

The competition started in February, and will resume on Saturday following a lengthy break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England lead the way in the women's Six Nations with four wins from four - they are eight points ahead of France, who have a game in hand, but Simon Middleton's team can clinch back-to-back Grand Slams if they beat Italy away on 1 November.

Both teams involved in this game won their last match in the competition. Ireland beat Scotland 18-14, while Italy won 15-19 against Wales.