Watch: Women's Six Nations - Scotland v France

The competition started in February, and will resume on Saturday following a lengthy break
because of the coronavirus pandemic.
England lead the way in the women's Six Nations with four wins from four - they are eight points ahead of France, who have a game in hand, but Simon Middleton's team can clinch back-to-back Grand Slams if they beat Italy away on 1 November.
Both teams involved in this game won their last match in the competition. Ireland beat
Scotland 18-14, while Italy won 15-19 against Wales.
How can I watch the Women's Six Nations?
All times are GMT, unless stated, and subject to change
The BBC will have extensive coverage from the remainder of the Women's Six Nations.
Four of the remaining five games will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with today's match also available on BBC Red Button.
All of the games will also be available to catch-up for 30 days after the event here.
Sunday 25 October
14:10-16:20 - Scotland v France -
BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online
Sunday 1 November
13:20-15:30 - France v Ireland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and
online
16:05-18:15 - Wales v Scotland - live streaming on BBC iPlayer and
online
23:30-00:00 - Women's Six Nations highlights - BBC One
Sunday 6 December
Italy v Scotland (17:20) - live
streaming on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How can I get involved in rugby?
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none
to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of
touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of
skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty
of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to
light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Women’s rugby clubs around the country are always looking for
enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
As it stands...
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.
Find out more about rugby and how to get involved here.